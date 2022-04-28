The 25th annual UL-Lafayette Alumni Association’s Spring Gala was held March 25 at the UL Alumni House. The weather was perfect for the event, and everyone wanted to be part of the festivities. Organizers said the sold-out crowd broke attendance records from past galas. To add to the excitement, Herbert "Herbie" Schilling was named the 2022 honoree, recognized for his generosity and dedication to the university, the Alumni Association and the Acadiana community. The generosity did not stop there. At the end of the evening, Schilling announced that Schilling Distributing planned to endow a professorship at UL in appreciation of his honoree status. 2020 honoree Betty Lowry was also recognized this year since organizers were unable to host the event during the pandemic. Proceeds from the gala benefit the Alumni Association's engagement programs and the Alumni Center.
25th Annual UL Alumni Association Spring Gala honors Herbert Schilling
Tags
Kris Wartelle
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Shopping
Purchases made via links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission
View comments