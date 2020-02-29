- March 1 is Free First Sunday, with free admission to Baton Rouge area museums: Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 Lafayette St.; the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St.; the LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St.; and the USS Kidd Veterans Museum, 305 S. River Road.
- Tickets are on sale for the Manship Theatre's 15th Anniversary Red Carpet Gala featuring Boz Skaggs at 6 p.m. March 5 in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $175-$550. (225) 344-0334 or manshiptheatre.org.
- Tickets are on sale for the Cat Video Fest 2020 at 2 p.m. March 8 at the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $9.50. (225) 344-0334 or manshiptheatre.org.
- Registration is open for spring classes at Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. For a complete list, requirements and more information, call (225) 924-6496 or visit TheatreBR.org.
- Auditions for Theatre Baton Rouge's production of "Matilda" will be March 7-9 and for "How I Learned to Drive" will be March 15. Auditions are by appointment only. (225) 924-6496 or TheatreBR.org.
- Ann Connelly Fine Art, 1670 Lobdell Ave., is showing new work by Long Island, New York, artist Ryan Cobourn. (225) 927-7676 or annconnelly.com.
- Tickets are on sale for the traveling show by Playhouse Square and Inlet Dance, "What Do You Do With An Idea?" at 2 p.m. March 22 at the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $18. (225) 344-0334 or manshiptheatre.org.
- Registration is open for Playmakers of Baton Rouge's spring classes. For a complete list and more information, call (225) 578-6996 or visit playmakersbr.org.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
