Anyone planning to shop for Christmas gifts at the Sans Souci Gallery in downtown Lafayette should do so early this year.
The Louisiana Crafts Guild is being evicted from the historic building at 219 E. Vermilion Street in Parc Sans Souci because of a dire need for building repairs, although the guild's administrator maintains hope that the eviction will be delayed until after the holidays.
Built in 1847, it's one of the oldest buildings in Lafayette and has played a historic role in the city, serving as an inn, post office, the first newspaper office and the Sans Souci Bookshop.
The Louisiana Crafts Guild, which was founded in Lafayette, has leased and occupied the building since 2001. It has been on a month-to-month lease with the Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority since 2019.
Kevin Blanchard, LPTFA executive director, said Monday the Downtown Development Authority gave the building to the trust in 2014 because it needed repairs then. The LPTFA, he said, spent about $80,000 on repairs, but more are needed.
A stipulation of the donation was that the building be used to promote Louisiana culture.
A local expert who restores historic buildings estimated it will cost about $45,000 to repair the visible damages, to the building, Blanchard said. A soft spot in the floor could mean joists need to be replaced. That could cost $150,000 on a building appraised at $156,000 in value, he said.
Meanwhile, the rent the crafts guild pays — $200 a month plus 2% of gross sales, equating to about $390 a month — is a good deal for the guild, Blanchard said, but not for the trust, whose role is to look out for the best interests of the city of Lafayette. Since 2014, the guild paid about $40,000 in rent, he said.
If the trust had leased the building for $12 per square foot, below market value, it would have generated over $100,000 in rent since 2014, Blanchard said. Collecting $18 per square foot would have generated about $160,000 over the same time frame.
Last week, the LPTFA board agreed to repair the building and sell it to the Downtown Development Authority for the appraised value of $156,000 if the LPTFA has a lease with a tenant paying rent high enough to pay into an ongoing maintenance fund.
Louisiana Crafts Guild Administrator Gene Meneray said the nonprofit with about 100 artists from Acadiana offered to pay higher rent and to temporarily vacate the building during repairs. While he didn't discuss specific amounts with Blanchard, Meneray said the guild would be willing to pay market value. But he said he and Blanchard may disagree on what market value is.
The guild, he said, suggested the LPTFA donate the building to the guild, which would make repairs. The goup also proposed a joint capital campaign with the LPTFA. Both were rejected outright, Meneray said.
The LPTFA is not a charitable group. It receives no tax dollars, but relies on investments to generate money that it uses for projects that benefit the city and parish.
"This is a bad situation. But I think that the trust has more than demonstrated over the years we've been willing to go above and beyond just to support the crafts guild," Blanchard said. "They’ve had such cheap rent for so long in such a great location, we’ve effectively been subsidizing their operations."
In May or June of 2021, Blanchard said, he met with the guild's prior administrator to discuss the need for repairs. A year later, he said, he started warning the guild that the Sans Souci building would not be available as a long-term home. On Oct. 6, he sent the guild an eviction notice.
"The city needs for this building to be around for another 150 years, and the only realistic way for that to happen is a lease arrangement that can fund a robust annual maintenance reserve account," Blanchard wrote.