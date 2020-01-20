Casting scouts from A24 Entertainment are in the Baton Rouge area looking for four new characters for Season 2 of the HBO teen drama series "Euphoria."
The show is based on the Israeli series by the same name. The story revolves around troubled 17-year-old Rue, who's just out of drug rehab but doesn't plan on staying clean, and her classmates.
Drake executive produces "Euphoria," which stars Zendaya.
Specifics on the characters, supplied by the casting company, are:
- Darian, 18+ to play 17. Any ethnicity. An outsider. Sensitive. Vulnerable. Mischievous. Definitely not the cool kid at school, but one of the more interesting kids.
- Ray, 18+ to play 17. Any ethnicity. Attractive with an edge. Working class. Pure heart. Scrappy but a fighter. Not verbose or educated, but has all the words he needs.
- Ami, 18-20s. Drug addict. Stripper. Hates her boyfriend. Can't read a room. Has a big mouth. Can make a bad situation worse.
- Serena, 50s-plus. Caucasian. Tanned, sassy and tough. A real character. The kind of woman who partied her whole life and attended every Whitesnake concert.
Those auditioning must be 18 and older, and can be based anywhere in the U.S. No experience is necessary for these paid roles. Those interested can text (504) 408-1685 with name, age, location and recent photo.