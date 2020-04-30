After surviving to the "Battle of the Sixes" episode, Louisiana's Hunter Hayes, aka The Astronaut, made his final orbit around "The Masked Singer" stage on Wednesday night.
In the FOX reality competition series, celebrities face off against one another, with each singer's identity hidden behind an elaborate costume that includes a full face mask. One singer is eliminated each week, and at that time reveals his or her true identity.
To see how it all went down in the end, click here.
Hayes, who now lives in Nashville, revealed to Entertainment Weekly on Thursday that the claustrophobia question on "The Masked Singer" questionnaire had given him pause. He said he had been in close-space situations where he did experience some panic, but been in other confined spaces where it didn't bother him.
Hayes, a native of Breaux Bridge, said he decided not to disclose his claustrophobic tendencies on the application, lest he be excluded from the contest. Hayes added that his mask allowed him to see almost everything and didn't cause breathing constraints.
The 28-year-old country singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist sang and danced to One Direction's "Story of My Life" on Wednesday's show, and afterward revealed one more clue to his true identity.
With celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay as guest judge, the contestants brought out a favorite food — in The Astronaut's case, king cake.
"You sang beautifully. You knocked it out of the park, you knocked it out of the universe, actually, tonight," judge Jenny McCarthy said.
The judges had varied guesses as to Hayes' identity, from McCarthy thinking actor-singer Ben Platt, to Ramsay and Robin Thicke agreeing on actor Jonathan Taylor Thomas. Only judge Nicole Scherzinger correctly picked Hayes.
After the audience and panel voting, Hayes took his final bows.
"It's been out of this world," Hayes said, chuckling in reference to his temporary alter-ego. "This time in my life, it's been a great sort of chance to hit the reset button, and to try a bunch of things that I was scared of and this was full of those.
"I've never danced properly before, I've never worked with a choreo(grapher), tried new songs, tried new things with my voice. It's been incredible."
Scherzinger, who had sung along with Hayes for PBS' "A Capitol Fourth" in D.C. in 2015, praised Hayes' "Masked" performances.
"You have this beautiful spirit and energy behind you and I'm so excited for the world to see this restart for you," she said.
During the show's on-air after-party, Hayes performed "One Good Reason" from his last album "Wild Blue (Part 1)," released in 2019. He also said that he's working on the second part of the album while staying at home during the pandemic. Lastly, he replied to a fan question about his relationship status.
"I have returned from space very, very single," he said, laughing.
The Turtle, The Frog, The Kitty, The Rhino and The Night Angel remain in "The Masked Singer" competition. The show returns at 7 p.m. Wednesday on FOX.