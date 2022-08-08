Ten-year-old Lafayette resident Cora Newton saw a dream fulfilled Saturday with the completion and installation of the city's first Little Queer Library.
The library allows residents to borrow LGBTQ+ themed books at a time when some school and public libraries are banning them.
"I'm really happy because LGBTQIA+ have a place to get books that the library might ban and that they might love," Newton said Monday.
Newton had been toying with the idea of building a Little Free Library. She decided to make it a Little Queer Library after attending a Lafayette Parish Library Board meeting where board members discussed banning "This Book is Gay" at the request of a patron. Instead, the library director moved all teen non-fiction books, including "This Books is Gay," to the adult non-fiction section.
Gofundme account donations helped Newton and her mother, Katie Salts, complete the library and buy more books than can fit in the wooden structure at one time.
"I wasn’t expecting such a big response," Salts said Monday.
The great response left her hopeful, she said.
"The library board doesn't represent everybody," she explained.
The residents who volunteered to house the Little Queer Library at their home at 214 S. Audubon Blvd. in Lafayette have a surveilance camera on the library and will let Newton and Salts know when books need to be replenished.
The owners of another Little Queer Library in Waltham, Massachusetts, warned Salts that their library was vandalized and books stolen at least four times since February. So, far, she said, there's been no vandalism or harassment associated with Lafayette's Little Queer Library.