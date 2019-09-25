Kale Pesto Pasta
Serves 4. Prep time: 10 minutes. Cook time: 15 minutes. Recipe is from “Teen Chef Cooks” by Eliana de Las Casas. “I love adding greens, whether it’s kale, spinach, or other herbs, to supplement some basil in my pesto. Although kale can sometimes have a bitter taste, the basil helps to add some sweetness. I also use vegetable broth in place of some of the olive oil to make the pesto lighter while still keeping it flavorful.” — Eliana de Las Casas
1 pound farfalle pasta
2 cups coarsely chopped kale leaves
1 cup fresh basil
½ cup sliced almonds
½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1 teaspoon sea salt
½ teaspoon ground black pepper
¼ cup olive oil
1 cup vegetable broth
1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook according to the package directions. Drain and set aside.
2. Meanwhile, bring a separate large pot of water to a boil. Fill a large bowl with ice and water and set it nearby. Add the kale to the boiling water and cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Drain and transfer to the ice bath. Let cool, then drain again and set aside.
3. In a food processor, combine the basil, blanched kale, almonds, cheese, garlic, salt, pepper and oil. Process until well combined. With the motor running, gradually stream the broth through the feed tube, stopping occasionally to scrape down the sides with a spatula, until the pesto is smooth.
4. Stir the pesto into the cooked pasta and serve.