Lafayette is poised to invest more than $5 million to build a circuit of bicycle paths around Lafayette — from Acadiana Park Nature Station and Moore Park to River Ranch and West Bayou Parkway.
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory budgeted $1 million in the current fiscal year ending Oct. 31 to push for quick action that included hiring Lafayette architect Stephen Ortego of SO Studio to draw up the Bicycle Lafayette plan.
Another $14.5 million is in the five-year capital outlay budget to build some 50 miles of bike and pedestrian paths connecting more than a dozen neighborhoods from north Lafayette to south Lafayette, from downtown to the Oil Center.
Where previous efforts focused on building trails designed for recreational bicyclists, the current plan focuses on safe paths for recreational bicyclists as well as residents who use bicycles as a source of transportation, Cathie Gilbert, planning manager with Lafayette's community development and planning department, said.
On average, 33% of all traffic fatalities in Lafayette Parish involve people on bikes and pedestrians, Nick Hernandez, Lafayette's pedestrian and bicycle coordinator said.
A survey of 200 people, Gauthier said, revealed they want bike paths better separated from vehicular traffic than some of the city's early efforts.
A bike path was carved out of the heavily traveled Johnston Street, but it's rare to see bicyclists actually use it with cars and trucks an arm's length away and the bike path interrupted by dozens of driveways accessing businesses along the busy street.
Lafayete resident Kim Culotta, who for four years has used her bicycle as her primary source of transportation, said the Johnston Street bike path isn't too bad except it abruptly ends, leaving bike riders competing for road space with motorists who don't always think they should be sharing the road with their two-wheeled counterparts.
"In Lafayette there is no respect for pedestrians. They get aggressive and weaponize their vehicle," Culotta said. "I felt safer riding on the streets of Los Angeles even though there weren't bike lanes. I didn't feel like a car was going to run me off the road and kill me."
The Bicycle Lafayette plan reenvisions the bike and pedestrian paths: some wider, some along the outside lanes of traffic, others like in the Oil Center utilizing the median between lanes of traffic.
The paths are expected to provide a safe space for pedestrians and those in wheelchairs, too.
"We want to plan for all ages and abilities, from 5 to 95," Hernandez said.
Culotta, who rides her bike for environmental, health and financial reasons, wasn't involved in creating the Bicycle Lafayette plan. But she approves.
"When I saw the map with all the lanes," she said, "I was pleasantly surprised to see protected lanes with trees. If they build that, people will use them."
For some, like Culotta, relying on a bike as her only mode of transportation is a choice. For others, like some of her clients who are working their way out of homelessness, it's a necessity, she said.
Bike lanes also should make the city more attractive to people looking to move to Lafayette or attend the university, Culotta said.
A master map of the proposed bike network resembles a subway map. Solid colored lines represent specific routes and dotted lines indicate additional potential connections. Connection is a big part of the plan: connecting roads and neighborhoods across the city.
Part of the $1 million allocated this year will be used to help complete phase 2 of the University Commons bike path, Hernandez said, which extends an existing path from the Ira Nelson Horticulture Center near Blackham Coliseum through the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus to Girard Park Circle at St. Mary Boulevard. That project already is designed and ready to begin construction this summer.
Phase 1 of the Bicycle Lafayette plan and the backbone of the proposal is the green route called the Véloop. Guillory's upcoming proposed 2022-23 budget, Hernandez said, contains funding for part of the Véloop.
It's an 8.8-mile loop that circles from Pontiac Point — the triangular intersection of Simcoe Street, Surrey Street and Jefferson Boulevard — to Pinhook Road to Coolidge Street to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus and Girard Park to South College Road down to Rotary Point on the Vermilion River. From there, the path goes to Johnston Street, in front of Moncus Park to Bertrand Drive to Congress Street past Cajun Field and the Cajundome, skirting downtown and returning to Pointiac Point.
The section from Girard Park to Moncus Park is expected to be the first constructed, Hernandez said. Construction could begin in March 2023.
Final edits and tweaks to the bike plan are underway, Gilbert said, and the document probably will be online some time in June for public comment. LCG staff expects to present the plan to the Planning Commission in August.
Things bicyclists and motorists should know:
• Motorists must allow 3 feet when passing cyclists.
• Bicyclists must put blinking lights visible 500 feet away on the front and rear of their bike.
• Bicyclists should ride with the direction of traffic.
• Bicyclists are restricted from using the interstate system.
(Source: Nick Hernandez, LCG pedestrian and bicycle coordinator)