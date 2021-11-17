Corey Jack is the executive director of Holy Rosary Redevelopment Corporation and the Principal Consultant for Jack & Associates LLC. He is also a board member of nonprofits across Lafayette. He has a quiet self-confidence and a driving passion for his work, and he tells me he is discovering who he can be (and it’s not who he expected to be).
He is the kind of guy that you should invite for coffee and ask him to expand on his answers, the conversation is guaranteed to be worthwhile for both of you.
You can find more about Jack & Associates on its Facebook page (jacknassociates), and if you like to watch people succeed then watch this man. He has big things planned for next year and I’ll be cheering him on.
What was your first job? Retail sales job at Circuit City
Describe a typical day in your life. I wake up early in the morning, usually around 5:30 a.m., to get a head start on work. What’s great about that is that I can get almost a day’s worth of work done within a few hours because there are no phone calls, emails, or meetings to interrupt my workflow from 5:30 to 9 a.m. After those early hours is when the meetings start. I wear a few different hats, which, luckily for me, are all related to some degree. What they all have in common is that they are all focused on making a positive impact on the same communities. Throughout the day, the meetings or events that I attend will be connected to one those hats. This year, I finally started to prioritize self-care, which includes working out consistently. I go to the gym about five days a week. I squeeze a workout in at different times each day depending on what my work schedule looks like for that day.
What advice would you give the younger you? My advice to my younger self would be to not let imposter syndrome and insecurity prevent me from embracing new opportunities and trying new things. I would also tell my younger self to learn how to adapt to the changing seasons of life. There are moments in life when everything is going great and there are moments in life where it feels like things are falling apart. If you can tap into what keeps you grounded and gives you inner peace and strength, then you can withstand whichever season you currently find yourself in.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? Its hard to narrow it down to one single event because what comes to mind is a combi-nation of several things throughout my life, but a few are as follows:
· Conversations with my grandmother that I remember having as a child (be-cause she gave me glimpses of the person that she believed I could be)
· A broken engagement (because of the lessons about myself that I had to learn from and confront)
· Building my first business (because it taught me that I could create something from which I had no experience to draw from, which built my confidence)
What values do you live by? Courage; growth; kindness
What do you most appreciate? I most appreciate the people in my life that know me intimately enough to contribute to the person that I am. They are there to cheer me on in my successes, but also there to call me out and hold me accountable when I need to be. Relationships like that don’t just happen and I’m blessed to have people like that in my life.
What is your favorite journey? This probably sounds cliché, but I’d say journey of self. I truly believe that discovering who we are and what we have the potential of being is a journey in and of itself, and perhaps the most important one.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? My favorite place to be alone is on a trip or vacation to a place that I am visiting for the first time. I love solo travel because it refreshes me, sparks my creativity, feeds my introverted nature and expands my horizons in a way that is uninterrupted and self-paced.
What living figure most inspires you? T.D. Jakes. I’ve followed him for over a decade now because he uses his platform to encourage others intellectually, economically and spiritually.
What was the best advice you were ever given? A mentor of mine told me that it's natural to for big opportunities to scare me, as long as it doesn’t stop from me from trying. He simply told me, “You can do it scared — but just do it anyway!”
What book would you tell everyone to read? "The Imposter Cure" by Jessamy Hibberd and "Start With Why" by Simon Sinek.
What is the best thing about where you live? The food!
What did you want to be when you grew up? I wanted to be a businessman and own my own company.
What is your motto? My motto is my life mantra: “Death to Comfort Zones”
How would you like to be remembered? I want to be remembered as a person who inspired others and motivated them to move beyond their comfort zones. I especially want to motivate the next generation to do this.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? I remind myself that the doubt is coming from a number of internal factors that I assigned to myself based on negative past experiences, fear of failure or feelings of inadequacy, none of which has any bearing on my actual ability to be the very person or to do the very thing that is causing me to doubt myself.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Continual and intentional self-improvement; being in-sync with and connected to my purpose; impacting the lives of others
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? The word “interesting.” I use it as a response to something someone is telling me when I don’t what to respond with what I’m really thinking.
What is your favorite word? The word “legacy” because the notion that you can create something that becomes so much bigger than yourself, that others will benefit from, even after you’re gone, fascinates me!
What do you collect? I collect items from places that I travel to. These include photos or coffee mugs that are unique to the place that I am visiting.
What food could you live on for a month? Gumbo and shrimp fettucine.
What would you change about yourself? I’m a planner by nature, so I’m very future-oriented. This has served me well in many regards, but the downside is that many times I don’t stop and simply enjoy the moment because my mind is already focused on tomorrow, next year, or next decade for that matter. I would change this slightly so that I can be more present and enjoy each day.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? I’d say Neo from "The Matrix," simply because of the battle between fitting within society’s expectations and abandoning that to find your own truth in discovering who you are meant to be.
What is your idea of happiness? For me, happiness is directly connected to peace. I believe that if a person has the ability to find peace, regardless of circumstances, then you can find happiness in both the best and worst of times. I believe the key to this is how we view our circumstances. I’m reminded of what John Milton states in "Paradise Lost" when he writes, “The mind is its own place, and in itself can make a heaven of hell, a hell of heaven.”
What is your favorite movie? "Inception," "The Matrix" trilogy
What music defines who you are? Jazz music
What do you most regret? I most regret the opportunities that I did not take in early adulthood because of my own self-doubt.
What question do you wish I'd asked? What do you believe is your purpose? What impact do you want to leave in the world?
What would the answer be? To economically empower the next generation, especially that of African American youth, so that they can experience prosperity at earlier ages with less barriers that many on them already face during childhood.