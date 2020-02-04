KenetrA is a singer/songwriter and motivational speaker. If she sings or speaks about it, she has lived it herself. She is humble and grounded and has a way of changing people’s mindsets from surviving to thriving. She is raising her two girls by herself, homeschooling and teaching them strength and wisdom by showing them everyday.
KenetrA describes her music as NeoSoul and Christian. She empties her heart on the stage whenever she performs and she shares a lot of hugs after her shows. Her new single, "Rise From the Ashes," will be out Feb. 29; you can find more information by looking for KenetrA on most social media (YouTube, Facebook, Instagram etc) — you’ll be pleased you did.
As we are in the coffee shop chatting people keep coming over that recognize her, I think that’s something she needs to get used to.
What was your first job? My first job was working at a childcare.
Describe a typical day in your life. A typical day is me homeschooling my girls, cleaning, creating plans or having meetings and cooking .
What advice would you give the younger you? I would tell myself to never listen to what people think you should be; discover it on your own.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? When I accepted who I was, who I am, and who I am becoming.
What values do you live by? Be honest always.
What do you most appreciate? I appreciate being present in a moment of importance.
What is your favorite journey? My journey of creating music.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? My porch is my favorite place; there is a peace and a repositioning of my perspective that happens there.
What living figure most inspires you? A living figure that inspires me would be the person who looks back at me in the mirror everyday and I can see in her eyes the silent battles that were won.
What was the best advice you were ever given? Never allow life's hard times to cause you to quit. Let it just be a moment to pause and breathe. When you are done, keep moving.
What book would you tell everyone to read? "The Story of With" by Allen Arnold
What is the best thing about where you live? The food and festivals
How do you "let the good times roll"? Traveling
What did you want to be when you grew up? A teacher
What is your motto? Dreaming is my Reality
How would you like to be remembered? One who brings warmth to a room with her smile.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? I tell myself to move out of my way.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Laughing; loving; and letting go
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? Seriously and dream big
What is your favorite word? Amazing
What do you collect? I collect Volkswagen Beetle toy cars.
What food could you live on for a month? Fish
What would you change about yourself? I would change how my facial expressions tell on me all the time.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Maleficent
Describe yourself in five words. Happy; lovable; adventurous; lively; planner
What is your idea of happiness? To be able to enjoy those who you love
What is your favorite movie? "Sound of Music"
What music defines who you are? A little bit of all of it
Who is your style icon? Iris Apfel
What do you most regret? Not slowing to celebrate accomplishments
What question do you wish I'd asked? How do overcome life difficulties
What would the answer be? You surround yourself with a good community