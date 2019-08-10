Melissa Stevenson is the owner and a teacher at The Music Garden, a delightful musical place, mostly for kids. They learn to love music and have fun around it. There are classes, lessons, parties, summer camps and chances for everyone to be creative, and yes, there is a garden.
Melissa has been teaching music for 15 years, but the joy that shows when she talks about her business hasn’t faded at all; her happiness is contagious. Her fall classes start on Sept. 9, so it’s a great time to book. You can find out more on Facebook or at musicgardenlafayette.com
Melissa also plays acoustic guitar and sings with the much-loved band, The Figs. They recently announced a rare opportunity to see them play next year at the Acadiana Center for the Arts in a night honoring their band member and friend, Jillian Johnson. It’s going to be an amazing night.
What was your first job? I worked at The Popcorn Factory in the Acadiana mall for a while when I was in high school. It was very glamorous, especially when I got to work the cotton candy machine.
Describe a typical day in your life. I wish I could say that I wake up around 5 a.m. to exercise and meditate and drink tea. But I sleep until the last possible minute, then drink lots of coffee, pack my son’s lunch and get him off to school. Then I head to The Music Garden, where I get to teach music classes to young children and their parents. In the evening, I head home and hang out with my awesome husband, wonderful son, and slightly crazy but adorable dog. Sometimes in between I throw in exercise and hanging out with friends. Or sometimes I sit on my couch, eat ice cream while watching trash TV and scrolling through Facebook. Everything in moderation!
What advice would you give the younger you? Buckle up buttercup. You have no idea what you are in for!
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? Having a child with autism has definitely been an absolute life-changer. I have learned so much through this diagnosis. It has not only made me a much stronger person, but it has given me more patience, less judgment, and an all around totally different outlook on life.
What values do you live by? Always put yourself in other people’s shoes and just be nice.
What do you most appreciate? I appreciate my family and my friends more than they know. I’m also so appreciative that I get to do a job that I love, and run a business that I built.
What is your favorite journey? Several years ago The Figs traveled to France to play at a music festival. We had the best time, were treated like rock stars, and I’ll never forget it. So many great memories.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? I love to be alone at The Music Garden. It really doesn’t happen much, but when it does, I can really concentrate and get things done.
What living figure most inspires you? There are so many people around me that inspire me, whether they be friends, acquaintances or family members. People who inspire me find ways to lift up, compliment, and support others. They are authentic and true. They are strong, secure, have a good sense of humor, and admit their flaws and insecurities.
What was the best advice you were ever given? It’s OK to get knocked down, just don’t stay there. Just breathe.
What book would you tell everyone to read? I am not sure I could name just one, but I would tell everyone to join a book club. I was in a book club for years with some amazing ladies. It pushed me to read things I may not have otherwise chosen.
What is the best thing about where you live? The people, the music, the culture, the community, and the food. Lafayette is an amazing place to live.
What did you want to be when you grew up? I always wanted to be a singer, but the problem was I have always had trouble actually singing in front of people.
I am still not totally OK with it! I get major stage fright for the smallest performances.
What is your motto? Try not to stress over the small stuff. Be appreciative. Be a good friend. Go with the flow. Organized chaos is OK.
How would you like to be remembered? I would like people to remember me as having a positive impact on them in some way. Even if it is something as small as making them smile or laugh.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Silliness, kindness, and a touch of insecurity
What food could you live on for a month? Gumbo WITHOUT TOMATOES
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? I’m like Mary Poppins mixed with Elaine from "Seinfeld," sprinkled with a dash of Charlotte from "Sex in the City."
What is your idea of happiness? Being outside on a beautiful day, near or in a body of water with a nice drink in my hand.
What music defines who you are? The Figs, of course! Along with a mix of Patty Griffin, Allison Krauss, Beyoncé and a little bit of the Violent Femmes.
What question do you wish I'd asked? What do you wish we had more of in Lafayette?
What would the answer be? I would love to see more services, opportunities, and accommodations for people with special needs, especially as they grow into adults. My biggest worries are what will my child do when he ages out of school? Where will he go when I am gone, and who will take care of him? There are some options out there, but we still have a long way to go.