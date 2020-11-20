Louisiana-based Waitr is teaming with local restaurant partners to support area food banks, which need donations more than ever before as the holidays approach.
Launching on Nov. 20, the Waitr Holiday Food Drive will collect non-perishable food donations at select Baton Rouge-restaurant partner locations to help feed local families in need.
Demand has spiked at food banks and pantries as the coronavirus pandemic crisis continues, with food organizations warning it may experience a massive food shortage in the coming months.
Waitr has partnered with these Baton Rouge-area restaurants and markets for the month-long drive: Boil & Roux, 11777 Coursey Blvd.; Jambalaya Shoppe, 7673 Perkins Road; Buddy’s BBQ, 105 Florida Ave., Denham Springs; Great American Cookies, 17357 Airline Highway, Suite A, Prairieville; Griffin Cafe, 36508 Event Road, Geismar; and Ralph’s Market, 15013, La. 44, Gonzales.
Items can be dropped off in the donation bins at each participating partner through Dec. 23, during regular business hours. Waitr will then deliver all the collected food items to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
In addition, those ordering from their favorite restaurants using the Waitr app or website Waitrapp.com will have the option to click the donation banner to provide a monetary donation. Waitr will send those making donations a code for a free future delivery. Waitr will match a portion of all the customers’ donations.
The most-needed food bank items include proteins (canned tuna, dried or canned beans, soup, peanut butter), grains (high-fiber cereal, oatmeal, pasta, rice), canned fruits and vegetables and bottled water.
“From the very beginning, Waitr has placed a special emphasis on being part of the communities we serve, doing what it takes to help when we are needed,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and chairman of the Board. “These are unprecedented times during which individuals and families face the real possibility of going hungry for the first time in their lives. We want to assist as many people as we possibly can, and the Waitr Holiday Food Drive is a way to do just that.”
For more information, visit waitrapp.com.