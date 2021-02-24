The Blue Monday Concert Series will return this weekend with a benefit concert for a Lafayette cancer patient, event organizers said in a Wednesday announcement.
Sunday's open-air concert and lunch service will raise money for Patricia "Tisha" Childress, wife of KBON radio personality, Hoss Childress.
The concert lineup features some of the region's top musical talent, including Marc Broussard, Anthony Dopsie, Cedric Watson, Ray Boudreaux, Roddie Romero and special guests Sarah Russo, Sharon Thomas, and brothers Lane Mack and Billy Mack. The show will also include Jill Butler, Kent August, Steve Adams, Ron Eades, Bill LeBlanc, Gino Vallecillo and Chris French of the Blue Monday AllStar house band.
The event happens from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday in the courtyard of The Grouse Room, 417 Jefferson St., in downtown Lafayette. Tickets are $25 per person.
Barbecue chicken dinners will also be available for $10 per plate.
The Blue Monday Concert Series started as a monthly fundraiser to provide services for aging and retired musicians and artists in Acadiana. The event, which took place on the second Monday of each month, also offered work opportunities for under-booked musicians and entertainment options for the community on a day of the week with few other options. The series has been mostly dormant during the pandemic.
Blue Monday Mission, the nonprofit behind the concert series, chose to host a fundraiser show for the Childress family because the radio personality is a "tireless ambassador for South Louisiana."
Sunday's event will benefit the Childress family as they face mounting medical bills.
The fundraising need arose in late December, when Tisha Childress was admitted to Ochsner Lafayette General with abdominal pain. During the hospital stay, she learned of cancerous masses in her abdominal region.
Proceeds from Sunday's show will go to Tisha and Hoss Childress, who's well-known as the host of KBON 101.1 FM's morning show and emcee of Ragin' Cajuns sporting events. A Facebook fundraiser has also been created for the couple.
"Our music, our food and our community is what will carry us through these tumultuous times," said John Williams, founder and president of Blue Monday Mission, in a statement. "We're hoping the creative community can help carry Tish and Hoss through their difficult times."
Carol Fran, first lady of Blue Monday, once said to "give me my flowers while I'm still here," according to Williams.
Sunday's event is the organization's way of offering the family those flowers.
Although the concert series has been mostly dormant during the pandemic, Blue Monday Mission has continued its mission through orchestrating meal programs, coordinating small performance opportunities for musicians and providing safe entertainment for seniors in partnership with the Lafayette Council on Aging.
“The power of music, undeniably, has a healing effect,” Williams said. “Now, our musicians, service industry workers, medical staff, and everyone need healing from the stressors of this prolonged pandemic.”
Masks will be required at Sunday's event.
Blue Monday Mission is also encouraging the community to recognize the Mask Up, Y'all effort in honor of the families of David Guarisco and Minos Douren, who died from complications of COVID-19.
Sunday's show is sponsored by Lafayette Roofing & General Contractors.
“The pandemic has wreaked havoc on our jobs, our families, our mental states and our culture itself,” Williams said. "The best tool we have to ease these effects is to turn to our creative economy."
Learn more about Sunday's event and the concert series by visiting facebook.com/BlueMondayMission.