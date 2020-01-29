When we see local musicians and bands on stage, we may think they lead the life of Riley. And, no, not Steve Riley, for those unfamiliar with the term.

The life we see while they’re on stage, you know, the undivided attention from an adoring crowd; the ability to send folks dancing their worries away at the sound of music they make, or later, sending listeners off at gig’s end to contemplate the lyrics of a song.

How great is that, you know, to move people in so many different ways.

But the something that happened on the way to the coliseum, or honky tonk, or festival, isn’t the something we mere mortals think about when we see and hear these musicians perform.

And that something is life.

Local musicians who pursue their passion full-time, meaning those without a day job, are out there plying their trade without the (ever diminishing) safety net of job-provided health insurance, a guarantee of steady work, and a regular 40-hour pay check.

You may say pursuing music and art is a choice. But if they didn’t do it, who would make the music and art that colors our world, as opposed to the vanilla, template tested drivel all over pop music radio?

So we’ve got to take care of these musicians and artists. And for the past four years we’ve had Love of People’s Blue Monday Mission, the monthly series — a blues jam — at Rock n Bowl de Lafayette that helps aging and all musicians and artists.

“We call it a mission because we’re supporting them or getting funds to support these people,” said Melissa Llewellyn, development director with Love of People. “Not only that, but there’s a lot of many different things we do through the mission. But the main purpose of the Mission is to give them work, also. So we provide work for these musicians through these functions as well.”

And a main funder for these aspirations is the third annual Bubbles and Blues Gala, 6 p.m. Saturday in downtown Lafayette. The event at the Lafayette Science Museum, 433 Jefferson St.

“In the museum we have different stations called pods,” Llewellyn said. “Each pod will have a signature champagne drink, which is the ‘Bubbles.’ And they also have a group of musicians that play, so that would be the ‘Blues.’”

The three pods feature three different champagne drinks, three different musicians and three different food options.

“When that is done, about 7:45, we’re going to Second Line down Jefferson Street to Rock N Bowl,” Llewellyn said. New Native Brass Band will lead the way to the main event which will be hosted by Marc Broussard and Roddie Romero.

The parade, led by grand marshal Gerald Grueing with KLFY, upon arriving at the destination, “We’re highlighting our living legends,” said Llewellyn.

And they are Bobby Rush, Michael Doucet and Warren Storm.

“They’re going to perform with other musicians along with other musicians,” Llewellyn said, “along with Marc Broussard, Roddie Romero and we have a couple of other musicians who are playing as well at the main concert.”

Love of People has a couple of ways of showing its love.

“Our mission is to help others help others,” said Llewellyn. “So, within Love of People, we put on Blue Monday Mission. And Blue Monday Mission’s purpose is to provide life-care services to aging musicians and artists and those that care for them in Acadiana.”

Don’t be dissuaded by the term "aging" in the purpose.

“We say aging, but we have young musicians that we’ve expanded our services to through the Musician’s Etude and also our Lending Closet,” said Llewellyn. “So young musicians can get help on how to market themselves. They can learn how to prevent the same situations that are happening to our aging artists.

“Not many older musicians have had the ability to set aside 401k plans and retirement funds. So they find themselves in themselves in their late 50s, late 60s, early 70s and they can no longer play the way the way they used to play so they no longer can support themselves and their families.”

The gala and other events throughout the year help to be able to pay for these services.

“And, in turn, we hope they can continue to play; the younger artists, we try to provide a network of people for them so that playing music isn’t just a hobby for them,” Llewellyn said. “We want it to be their career.”

And a music career carries a different tune in Acadiana.

“It’s very important to our area because slowly we’re losing our culture," she said. "Slowly we’re losing these musicians that have formed this culture for us. And if we don’t take care of them and we don’t provide these services for them, then they won’t be able to pass this culture on to our younger musicians and artists.”