A Modern Tour of Homes is set for Saturday, June 1, in New Iberia.
Hours for the self-guided tour are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will include six homes and one church, whose exterior architecture exemplifies the mid-1950s to late 1960s.
The tour is a fundraiser for the Louisiana Architecture Foundation and Iberia Cultural Resources Association, which is sponsoring the tour along with the Iberia Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Tickets can be purchased in advance for $30 online at louisianaarchitecture.org/events or at the Bayou Teche Museum, 131 East Main St., New Iberia, on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays during normal museum hours. Tickets will be $35 on tour day. VIP tickets, which include a reception from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at one of the tour homes, are $55.
The museum also wwill serve as headquarters for those taking the tour to check-in.
At 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 31, a panel discussion on New Iberia modernism with local architects and designers in the field will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 2514 Old Jeanerette Road. It is free and open to the public, and will be followed with light refreshments.
For more information, contact Stacey Pfingsten at (504) 579-2489 or spfingstenlaf@gmail.com or Cathy Indest (337) 298-7964 or cathy.indest@lhcgroup.com.