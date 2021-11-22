Acadiana families are buying their Christmas trees earlier this year and spending more money for them, as climate events impact crop yields across the country, inflation rises, and supply chain issues may lead to further shortages.

Last year, Alex Pitre and his family found almost nothing left when they searched a Christmas tree after Thanksgiving.

“We didn’t make the same mistake (this year)," he said. "Prices are going up, but it’s OK. I felt a bigger hit with the price increase last year.”

Pitre and his family were taking advantage of Monday's nice weather to look for a tree at Pollard's Riversbend Farm tree lot in Lafayette.

“This is my son’s favorite time of the year," he said. "He loves the trees, the lighting. And it’s also good weather.”

There are multiple reasons for the drop in supply and increase prices of Christmas trees.

In 2008, the Great Recession forced thousands of American Christmas tree farmers out of business resulting in fewer trees planted. And because it usually takes 4 to 15 years for a Christmas tree to grow, the shortage has been felt for several years.

'An old tradition through a new event.' Acadiana Center for the Arts to celebrate pelicans on Parade The Acadiana Center for the Arts on Monday announced the inaugural Pelican Ball, a new fundraising gala scheduled for Dec. 9 in Lafayette. The…

Rising prices are not a new trend, either. According to the U.S. National Christmas Tree Association data, the average price of a tree in the United States rose by 123% over five years, from $35 in 2013 to $78 in 2018.

“Retailers predict that this overload could quadruple shipping costs compared to 2020,” the organization said in a September news release. “This supply chain overload means that there will be fewer artificial trees available for consumer purchase this season, and those that are available will come with a higher price tag.”

But many families are shopping for Christmas trees earlier because they feel the need to spend more time together in a festive environment, said Jeffrey Pollard, owner of Pollard's Riversbend Farm tree lot in Lafayette.

“It’s happening earlier and earlier every year, actually,” Pollard said Monday while watching customers search for the best tree. “Our big weekend used to be the weekend after Thanksgiving. I don’t exactly know what's pushing people this year, but I think that a big motivation is that everyone wants to celebrate after difficult months with the pandemic and everything.”

+7 COVID hit Louisiana malls hard. This year's holiday season could help them recover. After a year marred by the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers are returning to area malls in advance of the holiday shopping season.

Every year, Pollard ships thousands of trees to Lafayette from his land in North Carolina, which is one of the top Christmas tree-producing states, along with Oregon, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Washington, according to ACTA. The shortages are not impacting Pollard's business because he owns the land where the trees are growing. But he said he is feeling the consequences of inflation.

“The cost of the shipping and the labor costs are up. I’d say that, overall, the increase is by 15% or 20%,” he said.

Inflation is taking its toll on artificial Christmas trees, too. According to the U.S. Commerce Department, nearly 80% of artificial trees worldwide are manufactured in China. A Freightos Index report showed that the median cost of shipping a standard rectangular metal container from China to the West Coast hit $20,586 in September, nearly four times more than what it cost in January.

But the competition that matters the most for so many American families is to find the perfect real tree for Christmas. According to the ACTA, there are approximately 25 to 30 million real Christmas trees sold in the United States every year.

The Loewer family was one of those at Pollard’s on Monday afternoon.

“We are mainly going small this year, but not for the pricing,” Micah Loewer said with a smile. “This year, we want to put the Christmas tree on the table so that the little kids can’t get to it.”