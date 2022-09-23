While storks only deliver babies in myths, pelicans can now deliver library books in real life thanks to a limited-edition library card design from Acadiana artist Hannah Gumbo.
The card, designed in vibrant blues, pinks, oranges and yellows, features a pelican flying through a sky filled with clouds and books. The limited-edition card is available for free to new library users and for $1 to existing patrons who’d like to upgrade to the card, assistant library director Sarah Monroe said.
“[I want them to] have something outside the mundane. I feel like a lot of our world is beige and brown and kind of just boring. I like the idea of something colorful living next to your plain colored credit cards,” Gumbo said.
Since 2017, a limited-edition library card has been issued each September to celebrate the American Library Association's Library Card Sign-up Month, which started in 1987, Monroe said.
Past featured artists include Susan Hamilton, Cayla Zeek, Vergie Banks, Rob Guillory and Kody Chamberlain, whose works spanned styles including watercolor, mixed media, comic book illustration and painting. Hamilton, the inaugural artist, was a former library board member, the assistant library director said.
This year 3,500 of Gumbo’s cards were produced and the cards will be offered at all library branches as long as they remain in stock.
The cards, while fun, are also part of the library’s mission to engage the community and provide patrons with diverse opportunities for learning and new experiences, Monroe said.
“We’re here for the community," she said. "We have a unique platform and opportunity to promote different people and to give patrons in our community the chance to experience something they may not have experienced normally.”
Gumbo, whose real name is Hannah Thibodeaux, grew up in Broussard and remembers going on weekly trips to the main library branch, fondly recalling the library’s former shag carpeting and the giant swordfish that used to adorn the wall.
“I was homeschooled until high school, so we went to that branch of the library literally every week ... It’s just really cool. Some things feel like they’ve come full circle,” Gumbo said.
Now a new mom living in Eunice, she often turns to the library’s audiobook catalog and drive-thru pickup window, she said.
After taking over as assistant director in May, Monroe reached out to Gumbo about creating a custom design for the library. The women have known one another since attending the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, and Monroe said she admires the vibrancy of Gumbo’s work and how she turned her passion into a career.
The 32-year-old artist said partnering with the library was a natural fit. Aside from her personal history there, both parties value accessibility. Gumbo said it’s always been important to her that art is accessible to everyone and folded into everyday life.
Several design ideas for the card were batted around — an opossum reading in a canoe, children with books — but the pelican won everyone’s hearts.
Gumbo was so taken with the design she used the pelican on a banner for her son Royal’s hospital room when he was born in July, she said. He now has his own library card featuring Gumbo’s design.
“Books are fun. The library is fun," she said. "The library is filled with exciting and surprising things. I think the idea of you showing up somewhere and not knowing what you’ll find is kind of a fun element that should always exist in a place like a library. You never know what book you’re going to stumble upon, or what programming they’re going to provide."
Some of the library’s offerings, like technology and classes through the Makerspaces, can help aspiring artists build a foundation for their craft or explore new mediums, Monroe said.
“Hannah is from here. She’s from Broussard. ... If you have a dream, you can grow up and you can make it happen. The library is here to help, whether it’s a book or some of our programs or the Makerspace,” Monroe said.