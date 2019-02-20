Multiple sources are reporting that local rapper Eric "Vicious" Johnson died Tuesday in prison. He was 51 years old.
Johnson had stage four cancer, according to a report from Lafayette radio station Hot 107.9 that cites sources closely connected with the family. His family had been trying for months to seek treatment, the radio station reported.
Friends, family and other musicians have mourned his death and expressed their condolences on social media.
Johnson had a record deal with UGK Records in Port Arthur, Texas, and was known for radio singles such as "I Ball like Kobe," "Bottom of the Boot" and "Meet Me at the Circle K."
He was serving a 16-year prison sentence for an unusual conviction that held him responsible for the 2012 shooting death of a 43-year-old man even though Johnson wasn't the one who pulled the trigger.
Johnson was found guilty in 2015 of “inciting a riot with death” for provoking retaliatory violence that led to Ray Ryan’s killing at the crime-plagued Pontalba Place apartment complex at Marigny Circle in Duson. It was the first time the charge was prosecuted in Lafayette Parish and the second time in the state. The Louisiana statute dates back to the 1800s, to a time of lynch mobs and riots.
In a 2015 phone interview with Lake Charles radio station 107 JAMZ, Johnson spoke out after his conviction on what he deemed an unjust manhunt that distracted law enforcement from prosecuting Ryan’s actual killer.
“In the future, this is what they’re gonna use when they can’t nab the murderer,” Johnson said. “So don’t believe it’s just Vicious. They’re coming back, and they’re gonna use this unless somebody stops this. This is not right, man.”