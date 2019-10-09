The 2nd annual Bayou Bake-Off at Harvest Moon Fest will take place Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Lamppost, 735 Main St., in Franklin.
The Cajun Coast Visitors & Convention Bureau hosts the competition.
Categories for the bake-off include brownies/candy/cookies, pie/cobbler/custard and cake/cupcakes.
Check-in will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and judging will start at 11 a.m. Winners will be announced at 1 p.m. Winners must be in attendance.
Scoring will be based on presentation, appropriate texture, taste, consistency and overall impression, a news release said.
Contestants must be amateurs and all ages are encouraged to participate. Entries must be home-cooked and not store-bought. More than one entry is acceptable.
Desserts must be prepared in a sanitary manner, completely cooked and no items must need refrigeration.
Entries must be clearly marked with contestant’s name and name of dessert in a sealed container with a recipe. Containers should also be labeled.
Contestants may work as a team but only one award will be given to the team, the release also said.
Desserts may be picked up after the awards. Any leftovers after 2 p.m. become the property of the Cajun Coast Visitors & Convention Bureau and Harvest Moon Fest.
For a complete list of rules, visit cajuncoast.com/event/21st-annual-harvest-moon-festival.