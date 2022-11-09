Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, created one of the most widely recognized line dances in 2007 with his 5X Platinum song "Cupid Shuffle."
Now, he's releasing his version of Ronnie Milsap's "If You Don't Want Me To" — the catchy 1980 song with an associated line dance called "The Freeze."
Bernard, 42, said he wanted to pay tribute to the song because "The Freeze" was the first line dance he learned.
"I always wanted to be able to remake that song because that song is what made me know what a line dance even is," Bernard said. "And I didn't know at that time, but I would create one of the biggest line dances of all time."
Bernard first learned "The Freeze" in his sixth grade physical education class at N.P. Moss Middle School.
He later learned Milsap's B-side country crossover song wasn't a legendary hit with its own line dance throughout the country. It specifically took off in south Louisiana. A team of documentary filmmakers is even exploring how the song became associated with the line dance known as "The Freeze."
"I really want this song to be about our culture, the Acadiana-area culture," Bernard said. "I really want this to be another song that represents how we get down over here. I think our culture is special. Southwest Louisiana has really created some amazing things. This is going to add to it."
Bernard isn't the first local musician to remake the Milsap song.
Zydeco musician Herman Guiee released a version in the late 1980s, and swamp pop musician Warren Storm released a version in the early 1990s.
At one point in the early 1990s, the song and line dance were so popular that there were "freeze parties" throughout Acadiana that local disc jockeys would announce so people could meet up and do the line dance.
Although "If You Don't Want Me To" is a popular song at wedding receptions and parties across south Louisiana because of "The Freeze," it's far less popular in other parts of the country.
"When I brought it up to some of my guys that work on my team across the country, they didn't even know what I was talking about," Bernard said with a laugh.
Bernard's legal team reached out to Milsap about the remake and recently sent Milsap's team the final version of the song.
"He's been on the road, but I spoke to some of the people in his camp," Bernard said. "The guys were like 'We know you're going to kill it. Just do your thing.'"
Bernard's version of the song is at "the Cupid tempo" and showcases the Lafayette musician's vocal range.
"Being that this song is such a classic, I didn't want to change anything," Bernard said. "It's the same movements and the same steps but a little faster. There's going to be a lot of kids and youngsters who maybe have never heard this song before. This song is going to be reintroduced to the world with my swag."
Although country-rap fusion has been popular in recent years, Bernard said his version of Milsap's song isn't his attempt at capitalizing on that trend.
"I know that's a thing that's popping up and cool, but in no way, shape or fashion is this song trying to ride on the wave of that," Bernard said. "I'm a true R&B singer and a soul singer. That's why I didn't add any rap features or change the lyrics."
Bernard's new song will be officially released Nov. 21, but he's offering a free download on his YouTube channel at youtu.be/MGM_MpBNcOQ.