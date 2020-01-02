FRIDAY
SOCIAL MEDIA BREAKFAST: 7:30 a.m., Opportunity Machine, 537 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. Social Media Breakfast Lafayette brings together local social media practitioners and enthusiasts for a morning of meeting, sharing and learning about the tools and tricks of the ever-evolving social media industry.
MARDI GRAS KICK OFF & POSTER REVEAL PARTY: 5 p.m., Candice Alexander Art Studio, 900 Ryan St., Lake Charles. Enjoy complimentary wine, beer, food, floats and live music.
THE GRAND CANYON ADVENTURE SEMINAR: 6 p.m., Pack & Paddle, 601 E Pinhook Road, Lafayette.
TEMPO TANTRUMS MUSICAL IMPROV: 7:30 p.m., Cité des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette. Beginning with a handful of high energy musical improv games and group song games followed by an improvised one-act musical based on a suggestion from the audience, Tempo Tantrums Musical Improv will take the audience on a journey that’s sure to delight fans of improv and musical theater alike.
SATURDAY
TWELFTH NIGHT WITH A TWIST: 6 p.m., Houma Terrebonne Civic Center, 346 Civic Center Blvd., Houma. Celebrate the start of Mardi Gras season. Tickets are $15 per person. ticketmaster.com.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "Close to Home — Alicia Faciane," through Jan. 11. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for ages 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: Vitus Shell's "'Bout it 'Bout it, The Political Power of Just Being," through May 2. Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m. Museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. lastateparks.com.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones