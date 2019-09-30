The Southeastern Louisiana University Symphony Orchestra will present its first concert of the 2019-20 season at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2 in Pottle Music Auditorium on campus in Hammond.
The concert will feature the four winners of the Community Music School Concerto Competition as soloists. Kelsey Jones of Albany, Kate Rush of Covington, and Alana Saenz and Brennan Saenz of Mandeville, will perform pieces by Accolay, Corelli, Mollenhauer and Monti.
Directed by Victor Correa-Cruz, the concert is free and open to the public.
Following the soloists, the orchestra will present Verdi’s breathtaking overture to the opera “La Forza del Destino,” a work that depicts two lovers who are meant to be together despite their misfortunes, Correa-Cruz said.
Mendelssohn’s symphonic poem “The Hebrides,” inspired by the composer’s visit to Scotland, will follow. The concert will end with Bizet’s orchestral version of “Carmen,” two suites created from the main thematic material found in the famous opera, Correa-Cruz said.
“The audience will have a chance to listen to amazing students of all ages perform milestones of the solo and orchestral repertoire,” he said. “We would love the community to join us for this special opening night that will start a new and thriving musical season on campus.”
For more information, call (985) 549-2184.