SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA TO PERFORM - The Southeastern Louisiana University Symphony Orchestra will present its first concert of the 2019-20 season at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2 in Pottle Music Auditorium on campus. The concert will feature the four winners of the Community Music School Concerto Competition as soloists. From left are Kelsey Jones of Albany, Alana Saenz and Brennan Saenz of Mandeville, and Kate Rush of Covington.