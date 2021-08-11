As the fourth wave of COVID-19 hits Louisiana, several local events are being called off due to safety concerns.
COVID cases and subsequent hospitalizations have surged in Louisiana over the past month. Much like Mardi Gras last year, large gatherings could quickly become super spreader events that would exacerbate the already unprecedented COVID numbers.
- Delcambre Shrimp Festival
- Aug. 18-22
- The long-running festival celebrating south Louisiana's shrimping industry was canceled. The festival's board of directors announced festival merchandise will continue to be sold to help financially buoy the organization.
- Glow in the Cro
- Sept. 2-5
- The hot air balloon festival has been canceled, with plans to revive the event in 2022.
- Scott Boudin Festival
- Sept. 24-26
- The annual boudin celebration has been postponed until Spring 2022, with new dates to be announced in the future.
