Vermilionville will host its fourth Cochon de Lait Festival that showcases traditional food tastings and activities, live music and historic presentations on Nov. 17.
This event happens every other year and is modeled after traditional Cajun boucheries that took place in fall and early winter in south Louisiana.
The festival name is in reference to the young swine used to prepare the cochon de lait, a cooked pig, which are used in traditional boucheries. The French phrase, “cochon de lait” translated to English means “suckling pig.”
The day will offer a range of traditional food tastings including the cochon de lait, liver and onions, cowboy stew and beef tongue jambalaya. The cochon de lait will be prepared in traditional and modern styles.
A local beer-tasting is offered for guests 21 and older with a valid driver’s license.
Bacque Farms will be leading a panel discussion “Forgotten Foods from the Cow,” a conversation about the presence of historic foods in modern culture. Festival activities include a soap-making and cracklin-making demonstration, live music and historical presentations on boucheries given by Jay Steiner.
Leroy Thomas and the Zydeco RoadRunners will be performing from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Vermilionville restaurant La Cuisine de Maman will be open for the duration of the festival, and there will be food vendors in a tent on event grounds.
Food- and beer-tastings will be available with the purchase of a $5 wristband. The festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 300 Fisher Road.
For more information visit www.vermilionville.org