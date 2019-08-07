Here in the subtropics of a south Louisiana summer, the pace of life can appear to flow like molasses trying to climb a levee.

Not much movement, you may say, and you’d be correct.

However, truth is there’s always something or somebody moving and/or shaking around here anytime of year. And if said motion is not here, the source of the movement definitely is.

Cha Chas take New York: Don’t know what you’re doing Friday night, but if you’re in New York City, check out Carnegie Hall Citywide Night, “a colorful celebration of music by dynamic and diverse performers.”

And that would include Lafayette's Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas.

Talk about diversity. The free concert also includes Matuto (Brazilian folk/American bluegrass fusion) and Eileen Ivers (Irish fiddle music by the “Jimi Hendrix of the violin," as described by the New York Times).

Closer to home: Beginning Friday, “The Great American Songbook,” is set for Cite des Arts, 109 Vine St., this weekend and next. It features Gershwin, Porter, Ellington and Waller performed by locals and other musicians from Atlanta and Houston. Curtain 7 p.m. Friday and Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sundays. For tickets or information, call 337-291-1122.

Gratter et Danser!: The launch of “La Chanson des Moustiques” in song and T-shirt was postponed in June but returns at 7 p.m. Saturday to NuNu’s Arts and Culture Collective, 1510 Courtableau Road, Arnaudville.

Accompanied by an old time Pal de Maison and Potluck Supper, Debbie Hardy LaGrange will debut her T-shirt line, Mosquito Tees, that comes with its own song, “La Chanson des Moustiques.”

LaGrange wrote the lyrics and Louis Michot composed the music and the Melody Makers (Mark Bingham, Bryan Webre, Kirkland Middleton) with Corey Ledet, Ashlee Michot, Jan Hebert and LaGrange will perform it.

A former operating room RN, LaGrange had to leave her profession because of Parkinson’s Disease. She’s since turned to music and art, and that’s a good thing for everyone.

The affair will be videoed. Psst! Not too many folks have a Grammy winner writing music to your lyrics.

Zydeco jam returns: Randall Jackson gets his jam back Saturday following the (thankfully) confused Hurricane Barry incident in July.

The Zydeco Capital Jam, 1-3 p.m., is held at the St. Landry Parish Visitor Center, Interstate 49 exit 23 just north of Opelousas.

Jackson fronts RJ & Zydeco Smoove that plays a variety of traditional and contemporary styles. He recently toured as a bass player with Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band.

Stylin’ Hawaiian: When I walked in the Knights of Peter Claver Hall in Grand Coteau for my first Hawaiian Cruise Dance a few years ago, I thought it professionally decorated.

I thought wrong. The former St. Peter Claver gym, 252 Church St., was transformed with appropriately-themed table and wall decorations by the creative hands of volunteers. It was as wonderful as it was beautiful — just like the experience itself.

Come Saturday, the fundraising dance (for the gym) returns to honor three of the areas late, great musicians: Alton “Rockin’ Dopsie” Rubin, Stanley “Buckwheat Zydeco” Durel and Paul “Lil’ Buck” Sinegal.

A look at the line-up alone will give you whiplash: Sir Reggie Durel and the Ills Sont Parti Band, and, Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters.

Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Call 337-230-99741 or P & D Cake Cottage, 337-662-CAKE (2253).

A Sundance Fellow: A 2018 IFP Cannes Producing Fellow, independent producer Rachael Nederveld, a local now residing in the other L.A., and as fine a human being you’ll ever meet, was just a Producing Fellow at Sundance Institute’s recent 2019 Creative Producing Labs/Creative Producing Summit.

Rachael began making documentaries about Cajun and Creole culture. Since then, in addition to a Christmas Hoot Night cameo last year at the Blue Moon, Rachael’s work includes Clara’s Ghost, premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival; short films Lou, premiered at TIFF 2018; and Momster, premiered at Tribeca Film Festival 2019.

Current projects include the docu-hybrid The Tuba Thieves, a 2019 Creative Capital Award Winner, and The Freeze, a documentary on the line dance craze with Allison Bohl DeHart.

Speaking of film: Sara Crochet’s short film Exulansis (you can find it on YouTube) txook the Gold Prize in the Nikon Photo Contest International’s the short film category. She’ll be heading to Japan this month for the ceremony and a chance at Grand Prize.

When not winning photo contests, Sara works at the Hilliard University Art Museum.