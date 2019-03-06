ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Chicken in Spicy Peanut Sauce
Makes 5 (1-cup) servings. Recipe is by Holly Clegg from her "Guys Guide to Eating Well" cookbook.
Great served with rice or Chinese noodles.
Prep time: 15 minutes. Cooking time: 20 minutes
1 tablespoon canola oil
1 teaspoon minced garlic
2 tablespoons grated fresh ginger
½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
1½ pounds thin boneless chicken breasts, cut into thin strips
1 cup finely sliced red bell pepper
1 cup shredded or chopped carrots
1 cup frozen shelled edamame
Spicy Peanut Butter Sauce (see recipe)
½ cup chopped green onions
1. In large nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add garlic, ginger and crushed pepper; stir-fry 1 minute. Add chicken strips and cook, stirring, until chicken is done, about 5 minutes.
2. Add sliced red pepper, carrots and edamame. Stir-fry about 5 minutes or until vegetables are tender.
3. Add Spicy Peanut Butter Sauce to skillet; cook until peanut butter melts. (If sauce is too thick, add more water). Sprinkle with green onions.
Spicy Peanut Butter Sauce
¼ cup peanut butter
2 tablespoons soy sauce
1 tablespoon sesame oil
1 tablespoon seasoned rice wine vinegar
¼ cup hot water
½ cup chopped green onions
1. In small bowl, combine all ingredients.
Nutritional information per serving: calories 356, calories from fat 43 percent, fat 17 g, saturated fat 3 g, cholesterol 87 mg, sodium 439 mg, carbohydrates 13 g, dietary fiber 4 g, total sugars 7 g, protein 37 g. Diabetic exchanges: ½ starch, 1 vegetable, 4 lean meat, 1 fat
ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Terrific Thai Shrimp
A simple shrimp and pasta dish with an alluring mild sauce of garlic, ginger, peanut butter and peanuts.
Makes 4 servings. Recipe is by Holly Clegg.
Serving Suggestion: Serve with steamed veggies such as asparagus.
½ cup low sodium fat-free chicken broth
1 tablespoon low sodium soy sauce
1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon peanut butter
2 teaspoons sesame oil
1 green bell pepper, cored and chopped
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger or 1 teaspoon ground ginger
1 pound medium shrimp, peeled
1 (8-ounce) package vermicelli
2 tablespoons dry roasted chopped peanuts
¼ cup chopped green onion
1. In microwave-safe dish, mix together broth, soy sauce, peanut butter and sesame oil. Whisk until blended. Set aside.
2. In large nonstick skillet coated with nonstick cooking spray, sauté green pepper, garlic and ginger over medium heat 3 minutes. Add shrimp, cook several minutes. Add reserved soy broth sauce to shrimp, continue cooking until shrimp are done, 3-5 minutes.
3. Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain; toss with shrimp mixture. Sprinkle with peanuts and green onions.
Nutritional information per serving: calories 384, calories from fat 22 percent, fat 9 g, saturated fat 1 g, cholesterol 143 mg, sodium 407 mg, carbohydrates 48 g, dietary fiber 3 g, total sugars 4 g, protein 26 g. Dietary exchanges: 3 starch, 2½ lean meat
ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Chocolate Raisin Peanut Bars
Makes 4 dozen bars. Recipe is by Holly Clegg.
Prep Time: 10 minutes. Cooking Time: 25 minutes
1 (18.25-ounce) package yellow cake mix
½ cup butter
1 egg
1 tablespoon water
⅔ cup raisins
⅔ cup peanuts
⅓ cup creamy peanut butter
1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
1. Preheat oven 350 F. Coat 13-by-9-by-2-inch baking pan with nonstick cooking spray.
2. In mixing bowl, combine cake mix, butter, egg and water until well mixed. Transfer batter to prepared pan. Bake 20-25 minutes or until golden brown.
3. In medium pot or in microwave, combine raisins, peanuts, peanut butter and chocolate chips over low heat stirring until melted. Spread over baked crust. Refrigerate 1 hour before cutting.
Nutritional information per serving: calories 111, calories from fat 43 percent, fat 6 g, saturated fat 3 g, cholesterol 9 mg, sodium 106 mg, carbohydrates 14 g, dietary fiber 1 g, total sugars 9 g, protein 2 g. Diabetic exchanges: 1 other carbohydrate, 1 fat