Opelousas is hosting the Holy Ghost Creole Festival this weekend, with gospel music, food and events scheduled throughout the weekend at Holy Ghost Catholic Church.
There will be parade Sunday, following a route from Landry Street to Union. Spectators may bring lawn chairs or a blanket to enjoy the parade.
In October, Holy Ghost Catholic Church began celebrating its 100 year anniversary. The church kick-started it's yearlong celebration with a Mass, live music and food on Oct. 13.
The church started as a humble sanctuary in 1919 at a time when African American Catholics in the area were otherwise restricted to a back corner of St. Landry Church.
In October 1920, the Lafayette bishop established the new parish and dedicated the church under the invocation of the Holy Ghost.
Events will continue throughout the year to honor the church's history, and church leaders said the celebration is intended for members of surrounding communities, along with parishioners.
"Our church is welcome to all cultures, all walks of life," Karen Villery, a parishioner, said at the October anniversary kickoff. "We want to see this church continue to grow, and we welcome everybody to be part of our family."
Plans include a Thanksgiving food drive, Christmas caroling at the courthouse and a disc jockey battle. The church is also planning a larger event in May — a pilgrimage to the Holy Land.
In addition to food and gospel music on Friday, the following activities are scheduled as part of the Creole Festival:
Saturday
8 a.m.: 5k Run/ 1 mile fun walk
10 a.m.: Grounds open
Music by D.J. Cisco & D.J. Xtradanaire
7 p.m.: Jeremy Fruge & the Zydeco Hot Boyz
Sunday
10 a.m.: Grounds open
Noon: Creole Festival parade begins
3 p.m.: Wayne & Same Ol 2 Step
6 p.m.: Creole Festival raffle drawing
Learn about Holy Ghost Catholic Church's centennial celebration at hgcatholic.org.