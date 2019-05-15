ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Crawfish Boil Potato Salad
This is one of those recipes I created with leftovers, and now we love it so much, we have been known to buy the ingredients just to whip it up.
Makes 20 (½ cup) servings. Recipe is by Holly Clegg.
Prep Time: 20-25 minutes
2 cups corn
3 cups coarsely chopped cooked potatoes (skin on)
1½ cups Louisiana crawfish tails
½ cup chopped onion
2 hard boiled eggs, chopped
2 hard boiled eggs whites only, chopped
½ cup chopped bread-and-butter pickles
3 tablespoons light mayonnaise
2 tablespoons plain Greek yogurt
1. In a large bowl, combine all ingredients. Refrigerate until serving.
Nutritional information per serving: calories 67, calories from fat 27%, fat 2 g, saturated fat 0 g, cholesterol 35 mg, sodium 103 mg, carbohydrates 10 g, dietary fiber 1 g, total sugars 2 g, protein 5 g. Dietary exchanges: 1 starch, ½ fat