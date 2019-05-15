crawfish potato salad 1.jpg

Crawfish Boil Potato Salad

This is one of those recipes I created with leftovers, and now we love it so much, we have been known to buy the ingredients just to whip it up.

Makes 20 (½ cup) servings. Recipe is by Holly Clegg.

Prep Time: 20-25 minutes

2 cups corn

3 cups coarsely chopped cooked potatoes (skin on)

1½ cups Louisiana crawfish tails

½ cup chopped onion

2 hard boiled eggs, chopped

2 hard boiled eggs whites only, chopped

½ cup chopped bread-and-butter pickles

3 tablespoons light mayonnaise

2 tablespoons plain Greek yogurt

1. In a large bowl, combine all ingredients. Refrigerate until serving.

Nutritional information per serving: calories 67, calories from fat 27%, fat 2 g, saturated fat 0 g, cholesterol 35 mg, sodium 103 mg, carbohydrates 10 g, dietary fiber 1 g, total sugars 2 g, protein 5 g. Dietary exchanges: 1 starch, ½ fat

Holly Clegg, best-selling national cookbook author of the trim&TERRIFIC & Eating Well cookbook series, specializes in easy, healthy, everyday recipes. Visit her website, The Healthy Cooking Blog. Follow her on facebook.com/HollyClegginstagram.com/holly_clegg and twitter.com/hollyclegg. Email her at holly@hollyclegg.com.

 

