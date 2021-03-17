Cité des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette, has scheduled in-person auditions for it production of William Shakespeare's comedy "The Merchant of Venice," from noon to 3 p.m. on both March 20 and 21.
The show is directed by Cité des Arts’ Program Director, Daniel Ladmirault and will run Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from May 21 to May 30.
Auditions will adhere to coronavirus pandemic protocols, which will include mandatory masks while in the building and auditioning, temperature screening, social distancing, and an attempt to schedule auditions in half-hour blocks to avoid congregating.
Roles will be filled with a racially diverse cast, with an age range between approximately 19 years old and older. The rehearsal and performance schedule will be time consuming, so audition only if you are prepared to make the time commitment.
The audition will consist of readings from the script, or you can audition with a prepared classical monologue.
To schedule an appointment time call (337) 291-1122 or email danny@citedesarts.org.