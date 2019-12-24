Clayton Shelvin's house didn't start to feel like a home until he began decorating it for Christmas.
Unlike his husband, Shelvin struggled to see a charming house in a historic neighborhood. Instead, Shelvin saw the work to be done.
"I still struggle a little bit because I see all the projects constantly," Shelvin said. "I'm always looking at it like, 'Oh, we have all this coming.' But us decorating for Christmas I think made me feel finally at home here."
And it is home for Shelvin, who recently moved back to Acadiana after spending about 10 years living in New Orleans. That's where he met his husband, Andy Forester, who is originally from Kentucky.
It's been a big year for the couple.
They finalized the adoption of Lyla, their 2-year-old daughter who they've raised since infancy. Shelvin landed a new job as the performing arts director of the Acadiana Center for the Arts. They bought a house and moved from New Orleans to Lafayette.
The family of three was also featured on HGTV's "House Hunters."
"We were really excited that we were being represented and seen as a family in this town," Shelvin said. "For an interracial, gay couple to be featured is a big step for Lafayette to continue moving in the right direction. And people have just embraced it, which has been nice."
"Yeah, that's been surprising," Forester chimed in. "You read some horrible things — not about us — but you see comments on stories like ours."
"It's been like nothing but love and support really from around the country," Shelvin said. "We've had people message us from everywhere just saying how great it was for us to be represented. It's been a really positive experience for us."
They decided to fill out an online application for the TV show in March while driving to visit Forester's family in Kentucky. They heard back almost immediately and did a video interview with the HGTV team during the trip.
"The coolest thing is that Lyla will have this as a cool memory of how ridiculous we were," Forester said. "And watching the show now, she's already like twice as tall as she was when we filmed. And that wasn't that long ago."
HGTV filmed their episode of "House Hunters" in April. "Two Dads, One Rad Louisiana Pad" premiered Thanksgiving week.
They were back in Kentucky for the Thanksgiving holiday when the episode premiered.
After they returned home to Louisiana, they hosted a viewing party at the Acadiana Center for the Arts so they could watch the episode again with their friends and family. Their realtor, Kelly Streva, and others with Van Eaton & Romero attended the party along with their new neighbors in the LaPlace area.
"We've gotten to know everyone in the neighborhood and around downtown," Shelvin said. "That's been an unexpected surprise. I feel like we've become a big part of things happening downtown between the neighborhood and my job."
That might not have happened had they purchased a home in a suburban neighborhood like Shelvin originally wanted.
It was Forester's insistence on being located near the heart of the city that drove them to the LaPlace home. Forester didn't grow up in Acadiana and worried it would be difficult to meet people since he works from home as a developer for The Historic New Orleans Collection.
They looked at homes in other parts of Lafayette before settling on their historic home at the edge of downtown.
It wasn't the home's close proximity to his new office or the charming neighborhood that ultimately won Shelvin over. It was the property next door they were able to purchase where Shelvin hopes to one day keep goats.
"He's like mesmerized by their eyes," Forester said with a laugh.
The goats are another project for another day. Shelvin's got enough inside of the house to tackle; up first are the kitchen and bathrooms.
But even those projects can wait until after the garland and lights come down.
Shelvin has some time off from work for the holidays, and it's going to be the first time this year he and Forester can slow down.
"We're looking forward to relaxing on Christmas for the first time," Forester said. "We don't have to travel, and Lyla is just now finally understanding the whole Santa thing. It's going to be fun."