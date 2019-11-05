Siblings Chasah West and Charliese West, of Lafayette, have been named winners of the 2019 Short Subject Screenplay Competition held by VRS Media Group.
Their screenplay, "Immediate Family," chronicles the rebuilding of an American family with a surprise twist.
Chasah and Charliese West each hold their master's in communications degrees from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
The competition took submissions from Aug. 29 through Oct. 4. Judges Tom Bhramayana, Kay Landon and Frank C. Schroeder, narrowed down the field of entrants to five finalists. VRS management chose the winning script because it most closely matched the company's mission and vision.
“Immediate Family is such a surprising script," said Aimee Horner, CEO of VRS Media Group. "We at VRS are so excited to begin working on the pre-production of this unique project."
Horner said the project will be shot in January and will be screened at Film Fete Louisiane in the spring of 2020.