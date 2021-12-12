Fourteen young women made their debut on Dec. 4 at the Krewe of Gabriel's Presentation Ball at the Frem F. Boustany Ballroom.
Before an English garden setting, the sponsors presented the debutantes, each of whom was carrying a traditional nosegay of pink roses trimmed with delicate greenery.
Commodore Jimmy Domengeaux presented each young woman with a krewe medallion. David Cortez chaired the ball, with Robert Foard as adviser and William Kaufman as master of ceremonies.
The debutantes are Madeline Marie Breaux, daughter of Jason Breaux and Emmy LaDussa Breaux; Claire Renee Broussard, daughter of Brett and Bethany Broussard; Cecile Cameron Chappuis, daughter of Rick and Shana Chappuis; Elizabeth Ann Crouch, daughter of Casey Crouch and Jeri Lynne Cormier; Ani Elizabeth Dominque, daughter of Scott and Crystal Dominque; Julia Claire Fawcett, daughter of Kent Fawcett and Nancy Leblanc Fawcett; Mary Grace Guidroz, daughter of Stan and Ruthy Guidroz; Avery Elizabeth Hebert, daughter of Tom and Kim Hebert; Margaret Calloway Hurley, daughter of Dan and Laura Hurley; Madison Camille Laborde, daughter of Steven and Kristin Laborde; Molly Michelle Miller, daughter of Mark and Michelle Miller; Virginia Bennett Rader, daughter of Chris and Jennie Rader; Rachel Caroline Schwartzenburg, daughter of Andy and Penn Schwartzenburg; and Hailey Renee Stuart, daughter of Allen and Hydi Stuart.