Better Than Ezra is touring like it’s 1999.
Formed in Baton Rouge when its members were LSU students, the nationally known rock band launched its fall 2022 tour last month in Chicago. The trek includes Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta. Friday’s show at L’Auberge Casino in Baton Rouge precedes the tour’s concluding dates in Dallas and Houston.
“We’re jamming,” singer, songwriter and guitarist Kevin Griffin said Monday before a show at The National, a historic theater in downtown Richmond, Virginia. “It’s about a three-week tour in the bus. We haven’t done our own headlining tour in a while.”
Griffin, Better Than Ezra co-founder, and bassist Tom Drummond, drummer Michael Jerome and keyboardist and guitarist Jim Payne are loving their touring return.
“It’s fun getting back to that routine, that grind,” Griffin said. “That’s the meat and potatoes of what a band is. It’s good.”
Speaking of good, Better Than Ezra’s song, “Good,” became the band’s career-making hit in 1995. A track on 1993’s “Deluxe,” the group’s second album, “Good” rose to No. 1 on Billboard’s magazine’s modern rock chart, No. 3 on the mainstream rock chart and No. 30 in the all-genre Billboard Hot 100. Succeeding charting singles included “Desperately Wanting,” “A Lifetime,” “In the Blood” and “King of New Orleans.”
Having launched its career in 1988, during the early years of CDs, Better Than Ezra remains a force in the streaming era, garnering more than 300 million streams. Next year, the band will release album number 10, its first full-length project since 2014’s “All Together Now.”
“It’s finished,” Griffin said of the forthcoming album. “Lots of songs, and some of our best songs. And we love the way the album sounds. It sounds like us, but in 2023.”
It’s possible, too, that Better Than Ezra will bundle the new album with an acoustic version of “Deluxe.” Meanwhile, two songs on the new album — “Mystified” and “Fuzzy” — are in the band's current set list.
“They’re getting a great response,” Griffin said. “Especially ‘Mystified,’ which is classic Ezra.”
Better Than Ezra has titled its fall tour “Legends of the Fall,” a nod to the band’s history of fall season achievements, fall-related songs and affection for the 1994 film of the same name starring Brad Pitt and Anthony Hopkins.
“First of all, ‘Legends of the Fall’ just sounds great,” Griffin explained. “And so many of our big albums came out in the fall. So, it just seems to fit. And this little tour has been so successful, we may do a fall tour that wraps up around Halloween on an annual basis.”
Since 2010, Griffin has lived in Franklin, Tennessee, about 20 miles south of Nashville. Former Better Than Ezra drummer Travis McNabb lives in Franklin, too, while Drummond and Payne reside in New Orleans and Jerome is in Los Angeles.
Griffin moved to Franklin after living in Los Angeles, the city he moved to from New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina. Outside of Better Than Ezra activities, he’s a professional tunesmith and sometimes producer whose songwriting credits include Taylor Swift, Sugarland, Dierks Bentley, Trombone Shorty, Train, Howie Day, Moon Taxi, the Struts, Meat Loaf and Blondie.
The Better Than Ezra frontman’s other musical pursuits include the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival. An annual two-day event staged in Franklin, the 2022 festival featured Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste, Better Than Ezra and dozens more.
“It’s a fun endeavor,” Griffin said of the fall festival he co-founded in 2015. “What I’ve found is, within the music industry, there are many hats I can wear. I have a few different lives and careers.”
Better Than Ezra
8 p.m. Friday (gate at 7 p.m.)
The Lawn, L’Auberge Casino, 777 L’Auberge Ave.
$35