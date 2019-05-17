Soon you'll be seeing more coverage of arts, culture and society in the Acadiana Advocate.
In addition to our work on behalf of people who live here, part of our mission is to reflect the community on our website and in our news pages. In a place like Acadiana, with such a rich cultural heritage, it's especially important to recognize the people behind the arts, food and music scenes. It's important to acknowledge the philanthropists and the social drivers of the community.
In the coming weeks, we'll be adding to Patricia Gannon's weekly social coverage with regular features from Kris Wartelle and April Courville.
Kris Wartelle has for years been a reporter and news anchor in Acadiana, most recently covering society and philanthropy. She recently took a position with the state of Louisiana as a communications director for a center that provides emergency preparedness and response training through the Homeland Security Program.
While her new job is in Baton Rouge, Kris' home and roots are in Acadiana. That's why she's excited to be able to continue covering the social scene here as a freelance contributor.
April Courville has been a contributing writer for several local publications since 2014. She is also owner and photographer at A. Dannette Photography. She will focus on coverage of young professional and arts events.