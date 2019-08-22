BOUCTOUCHE, New Brunswick, Canada — It started at the Cyr/Vincent family reunion Saturday when Lafayette native Michael Vincent met an Acadian cousin, Evelyne Beaudry of Moncton, New Brunswick.

As Cajuns of Louisiana are known to do when making new friends, Beaudry invited Vincent and his friends to her home for a lobster dinner.

But not just any lobster. Lobster caught fresh that day and purchased, as many New Brunswick residents do, right off the boat.

Beaudry directed two of her guests to a wharf in Bouctouche on Monday afternoon where 15 lobster boats return from the Gulf of St. Lawrence between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. with their catch. Residents sat on benches waiting, prepared to barter over the price for a few lobster.

Lobster fishing has similarities to crawfishing and shrimping. Traps are baited and set, and the fishermen return the next day to collect their catch like crawfishermen from Louisiana. They differ in that the lobster traps are set in deep water, not shallow rice fields or swamps. Lobster traps are designed like crawfish traps to lure the crustacean in without giving it a way out of the trap.

Commercial lobster fishing is similar to commercial shrimping in that it requires a large boat with lots of storage and ice to keep the catch fresh until it's sold at the dock. Both require a large investment of money just to set out on the water every day.

Just like in heavily Catholic and Cajun South Louisiana, where priests bless the shrimp fleets for protection at the start of the season, the priest in Bouctouche, also Acadian and heavily Catholic, blesses the lobster boats before their season begins in early August.

The first boat at the Bouctouche dock Monday unloaded about 1,200 pounds of lobsters. The dock supervisor explained that's a two-day catch because lobster fishing is either prohibited on Sundays or just not done for religious reasons. It's considered bad luck to fish on Sunday.

Boat captain Dave Francis of Bouctouche said the lobster fishing is very good this year, where the season runs from Aug. 8 through Oct. 8.

Beaudry bartered with Francis and purchased two bags of 1-2 pound lobsters for $5.50 a pound, loaded them in an ice chest and headed home to Moncton where her husband, Henri, cooked them in large pot outside while some of their Cajun guests "supervised."

