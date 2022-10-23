It was the “year of the two-fer” said Pat Mould, vice president for programming and development for Festivals Acadiens et Creoles. Don’t expect a repeat.
Mould said the March 2022 festival was purely an anomaly, an opportunity to provide more playing gigs for musicians who’d barely survived pandemic restrictions on playing live music events. Last weekend’s regularly scheduled Festivals Acadiens et Creoles, offered on the typical October schedule for the 48-year-old event, won’t return until October 2023.
"We're tired," he said. "It took a lot to put two festivals on."
Mould said the autumn event was tweaked from past events. Wayne Toups closed the show on Friday night instead of on Sunday, which had been the custom. Step Rideau and the Zydeco Outlaws, popular in Houston, were added to the Saturday lineup. Beverages were purchased through wristbands.
“Step is a zydeco legend. He’s been on our radar for a number of years. He was here to play; he was honored that we asked him to play,” Mould said. “Although Step has a home in Lebeau, he plays the scene from Beaumont to Houston. We wanted to get someone from that region in.”
Patrons seemed to soak up the sun as well as the festival changes, forming some of the largest crowds ever at Girard Park, he said.
“Saturday was by far the biggest day we’ve ever had, people wise," Mould said. “They were in every crack and crevasse of the park. We had twice the number of tents. Beverage sales were up, just by the visuals.
“I’ve been doing this for three decades, and I can spot a bigger crowd at this stage of the game,” he said. “I can tell where the crowd normally ends, and where it kept going.”
The crowd didn’t seem to end Friday night, as Toups followed Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas. The weather, Mould said, was “magical.”
Saturday also brought favorable weather — in fact, there was no rain over six days and two Festivals offered in March and October.
“Everything thing we planned on all year long happened. It doesn’t always happen that way,” he said.
Mould said the cashless wrist band for drinks was “a heavy lift," a bit of a struggle, because lines stretched so long. He said next year festival organizers may offer more stations to accommodate people getting their wristbands.
Ben Berthelot, president and CEO of the Lafayette Convention & Visitors Commission, said the festival was making an economic impact of some $12 million in 2014, the last time a study of the festivals was done. He said hotel occupancy rates suggest that 70 percent of rooms were booked in the area during the festival, numbers comparable to 2019. That doesn't count accommodations at alternate venues.
“That’s a good number for us,” he said. In the past, he said, visitors have come from most of the states and other countries. This year, a tent from Canada's eastern provinces was popular.
“Some of our biggest supporters are from out of town,” Mould said. “They don’t mind registering to put up a tent. The first time we did it, one lady said ‘Thank God you found a way for us to give you some money’ for the free event.”
The economic impact study showed that using a multiplier of 2.1 to represent the chain of spending and re-spending, Lafayette Parish generated over $63,000 in tax revenues for every 1,000 festival attendees.
More than 50% of attendees travel more than 200 miles to Lafayette for the festivals.
Mould said that the festivals are more than money generators. He said festivals founder Barry Ancelet said Festivals Acadiens et Creoles represent “guerrilla academics” that help Lafayette “put a finger on the pulse of where we are from Cajun and Creole perspectives.”
“We entertain but we also teach about the culture,” he said.
Mould said festival volunteers will wrap up accounting and review of the festivals quickly and look ahead to next year, starting in a few weeks.
“I’m out there a lot looking at bands,” he said. “Sometimes we form committees of people to scout musicians. We’re always looking.
“People make suggestions. Get their music, check them out.”