TESTED RECIPE
Honey Orange Chicken
Makes 8 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
½ teaspoon sage
8 chicken leg quarters, separated
¼ cup unsalted butter
2 tablespoons honey
1 clove garlic, minced
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 orange cut into 8 wedges
½ large onion cut into wedges
1 tablespoon parsley
1. Heat oven to 375 F. In a small bowl, stir together salt, pepper and sage.
2. Pat chicken dry with paper towels. Rub each piece with sage mix.
3. Melt butter with honey in a large Dutch oven or over-proof skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic and saute until fragrant.
4. Add chicken to the pot. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon flour over the top. Cook 3 minutes.
5. Turn chicken and sprinkle the remaining tablespoon of flour on top and cook an additional 3 minutes.
6. Place orange and onion wedges in the pot on top of chicken.
7. Cover and cook 10 minutes in the oven or until the chicken reaches 165 F when tested with a meat thermometer.
8. Garnish with parsley. Serve warm.
TESTED RECIPE
Blue Cheese Brussels Sprouts
Makes 8 servings. Recipe is by Teresa Day.
2 pounds fresh Brussels sprouts
1 tablespoon sea salt
¼ cup butter
1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
1 cup half-and-half
½ teaspoon black pepper
¼ cup blue cheese crumbles
1. Heat oven to 400 F. Rinse, trim and cut Brussels sprouts in fourths.
2. In a large pot, bring to a boil enough water (with salt) to cover the sprouts. Add sprouts and blanch for 5 minutes. Remove sprouts and drain immediately.
3. Melt butter in a cast iron or oven-safe skillet over medium heat. Sprinkle in flour then slowly stir in half-and-half.
4. Simmer, stirring constantly for another 3 to 5 minutes or until sauce has slightly thickened. Mix in 2 tablespoons blue cheese.
5. Gently fold in Brussels sprouts until coated with the sauce.
6. Season with pepper and top with remaining blue cheese.
7. Bake for 20 minutes. Serve warm.