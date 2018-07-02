Less than a month into its second season, TNT has already renewed 'Claws,' its Louisiana-shot dramedy starring Niecy Nash.
In addition to New Orleans, shooting locations also include Slidell, Westwego and Chalmette.
Airing at 8 p.m. Sundays, Nash plays nail salon owner Desna, but she and her conniving cohorts — Polly, Jennifer, Quiet Ann and Virginia — aren't just "painting hooves"; they're laundering money through the salon for a nearby pain clinic run by the Husser family, members of the Dixie Mafia. Desna's romantically involved with Roller Husser while Jennifer's married to Roller's brother, Bryce. And the Russian mob wants in on the action.
The season two premiere of "Claws" drew 1.3 million viewers ages 18-49, a 38 percent higher audience than last year’s series debut. This season is now tracking 9 percent ahead of season one, ranking among the top five cable dramas this year, a TNT news release says.
The network also renewed "Animal Kingdom," which airs at 8 p.m. Tuesdays, for a fourth season. "Animal Kingdom" stars Ellen Barkin as the matriarch of the Cody crime family.