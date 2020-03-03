Bethany O’Neal lists her job as a full-time dreamer, but she works as a barista to pay her bills. She’s actually a very talented artist, mostly using watercolor and gouache, a method of painting using thick, opaque pigments.
She is delightfully funny and unapologetically herself.
You can follow her art (and her life) on Facebook (Bethany O’Neal) and on Instagram as Autopsy Annie — yes, there is a story there, but you’ll have to ask her.
Her current venture is co-creating a web series, called Future Fewds, which is a fusion of geek culture and foodie culture. There are space pirates, hobbit food and a whole lot of creative, out-of-any-box thinking. You can follow the community, Geeks and Ghouls on Facebook to find out more. Bethany is full of curiosity, fueled by her beautiful imagination and I can’t wait to see the things she creates.
What was your first job? I was an assistant at Fast Forward Multimedia. I converted VHS to DVD and made mailers for graduation videos. It was a great first-job experience.
Describe a typical day in your life. I work as a barista, so a big part of my day is delivering joy in a cup. Outside of work, I’m usually finding one way or another to be creative. Painting, drawing, sewing, sculpting, and developing a web series for my fandom business Geeks and Ghouls. Other than that, I enjoy spending quality time with my husband. We love supporting each other’s creative endeavors and being goofy together!
What advice would you give the younger you? You can fully love others and still demand respect for your own boundaries. You’re different, but not broken or bad. Most importantly, people are always complex and multifaceted. No one is totally good or completely bad. Be open-minded. Be confident. Be accountable.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? I’d say two events really shaped who I am. One was losing my father to cancer. Everyone knows it’s a terrible thing (cancer), but experiencing everything that comes with it firsthand… You absolutely are a different person at the end, no matter the outcome. The other event would probably be when I was temporarily homeless. A friend, very respectfully, lent me his living room and air mattress until I got on my feet. He and I have been married almost 5 years now.
What values do you live by? Remember the golden rule, always have compassion for yourself and others, and try to make the world a better place for your existence, not worse. Be brave and forward-thinking, and always let the coffee be the most bitter part of your day.
What do you most appreciate? Making a giant blanket burrito out of my husband, me, and our dog, MoonPie. Also, silence. I really appreciate silence when it happens.
What is your favorite journey? The creative journey. Learning all the different ways one can express themselves is exciting. The sky’s the limit.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? Always home. It’s where you’re the freest to be yourself.
What is the best thing about where you live? The diversity. Louisiana has a beautiful mesh of cultural diversity, and while that creates its own problems, it always gets met head on with the way we share food, music, and fun with each other.
How do you "let the good times roll"? Nothing rolls better than a bag of dice at a Dungeons and Dragons campaign.
What did you want to be when you grew up? I wanted to be an archeologist. I still have my collection of rocks and bones that I had catalogued by location in elementary school. I also still have an interest in those things, but I’m glad it’s a hobby and not a career.
What is your motto? “...every life is a pile of good things and bad things. The good things don’t always soften the bad things, but vice versa, the bad things don’t always spoil the good things and make them unimportant.” I know that’s more of a quote than a motto, but it reminds me to appreciate every moment for what it is.
How would you like to be remembered? As someone who embraced a childlike sense of fun and adventure.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? I remind myself that I have two options; stay exactly where I’m at right now and never make progress, or do the scary thing. Turns out never making progress is a lot scarier than whatever decision is terrifying me. I remind myself that even failure is an opportunity.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Coffee, punkins, and the ability to create
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? PUNKIN! and a number of expletives.
What do you collect? Art, hobbies, and experiences.
What food could you live on for a month? bao bun sandwiches
What would you change about yourself? Anything that I SHOULD change and CAN change, I’m already actively working on. Everything else, I’ll gladly accept as is.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Hagrid
Describe yourself in five words. Goofy, Artistic, Ambitious, Flawed, Curious
What is your idea of happiness? Happiness happens when you let go of unnecessary expectations.
What is your favorite movie? "Lars and the Real Girl"
What music defines who you are? Psy-trance and EDM
Who is your style icon? Baddie Winkle
What do you most regret? The times that I’ve been the toxic person in any given situation and was the source of hurt for myself or someone else. But it’s better to replace regret with forgiveness so you can grow.
What question do you wish I'd asked? Do you like pina coladas and getting caught in the rain?
What would the answer be? Not particularly, no.