The Baton Rouge Symphony will have a 24-Hour sale on Feb. 6 to celebrate Music Director Timothy Muffitt’s 20th season.
All remaining ticketed sections to all orchestral and chamber concerts during the symphony's 2019-20 season will be on sale for just $20 each.
The organization’s goal is to reach a broader audience and help create a new generation of symphonic music lovers by offering affordable ticket prices while celebrating Muffitt’s 20th anniversary — $20 tickets for Muffitt’s 20 years of service.
Starting at 12:01 a.m. on Feb. 6 and ending at 11:59 p.m., all remaining Orchestral and Lamar Family Chamber concerts for the 2019-20 season will be on sale.
Tickets for the 24-hour sale can be purchased by visiting brso.org, where seating maps and a wealth of concert information are available.
Patrons will have the opportunity to pick seats from different sections, which vary depending on the venue. Patrons also can purchase tickets at the Symphony Box Office at 9635 Fenway Avenue, Ste B between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by calling (225) 383-0500.