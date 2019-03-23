The 60th George Washington Ball marked the celebration of the 287th anniversary of our first president's birth and the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
Rob Guidry was master of ceremonies for the evening held in the Petroleum Club of Lafayette, which was decorated in red, white and blue, a perfect backdrop for the 11 debutantes and seven patriot escorts presented at this year’s event.
The Galvez Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Attakapas Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution hosted the ball.
Serving in official capacities at the ball were Louise Ganucheau, DAR regent of the Galvez Chapter; Michael Lunsford, SAR president of the Attakapas Chapter; Katherine Hill, chairwoman; Catherine Mestayer, choreographer; and ball Captain Stan Hardee Jr. Serving as marshals were William McCain Jr. and Charmaine Savasten.
Michael Lunsford and Louise Ganucheau used swords to cut the patriotic themed birthday cake, which was attended by Grace Herpin, Katelyn Hardee and Adelynne and Raimey Bienvenu. Sword bearers were John and Noah Little. Reece Hardee carried the American Flag.
The debutantes and their patriotic escorts are:
William Rives Alexander is the son of Trey and Dawn Alexander and a senior at St. Thomas More High School. His revolutionary ancestor was Francois Samson, of the Pointe Coupee Militia. He was sponsored by his mother, a member of the Galvez Chapter DAR.
Gavin Joseph Babineaux is the son of Matt and Alisha Babineaux and a senior at Beau Chene High School in Arnaudville. His revolutionary ancestors were Pierre Borel and Joseph Prevost, who both served with the Attakapas militia. He was sponsored by his mother, a prospective member of the Galvez Chapter DAR.
Benjamin Jacob Baum is the son of Steve and Jennifer Baum and a senior at David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy. His revolutionary ancestor was Lt. Joseph Conway, of the First Virginia Twelfth Regiment. He was sponsored by his mother and his grandmother, Betty Jo Snellgrove, associate members of the Galvez Chapter DAR and members of the John James Audubon Chapter DAR.
Emily Claire Burdette is the daughter of Harry and Caroline Burdette and a junior at Academy of Sacred Heart in Grand Coteau. Her revolutionary ancestor was Lt. Daniel van Voorhies, who served in the New Jersey militia. She was sponsored by her mother, a pending member of the Galvez Chapter DAR.
Olivia Fleuriet Cart is the daughter of Jerry and Emily Cart and a senior at Lafayette High School. Her revolutionary ancestor was Athanese Trahan, who was a member of the Attakapas militia. She was sponsored by her grandmother, Lynda Cart, a member of the Acadia Chapter DAR.
Anna-Grace Christina Franques is the daughter of André and Christy Franques and a junior at Ascension Episcopal School in Youngsville. Her revolutionary ancestor was Rene LeBlanc, who served with the Attakapas militia. She was sponsored by her cousin, Rosalind Moody Robertson, a member of the Acadia Chapter DAR.
Lauren Marie Franques is the daughter of Leonard and Michelle Franques and a junior at Ascension Episcopal School in Youngsville. Her revolutionary ancestor was Pierre Doucet, who served with the Attakapas militia. She was sponsored by her cousin, Rosalind Moody Robertson, a member of the Acadia Chapter DAR.
Edward Cyril Gaiennie is the son of Richard and Amy Gaiennie and a junior at Berchmans Academy in Grand Coteau. His revolutionary ancestor was Louis Lavergne, who performed patriotic service with the Galvez militia. He was sponsored by his aunt, Suzanne Gaiennie, a member of the Galvez Chapter DAR.
Jake Andrew Hardee is the son of Barrett and Jolie Hardee and a senior at Kaplan High School in Kaplan. His revolutionary ancestor was Benjamin Hardy, who served with the North Carolina militia. He was sponsored by his grandfather, Stan Hardee Jr., a member of the Attakapas Chapter SAR.
Katherine Elise LeBlanc is the daughter of Ned and Margie LeBlanc and a junior at St. Thomas More High School. Her revolutionary ancestor was Jean Mouton, who served with the Attakapas militia. She was sponsored by her mother and her grandmother, Ellen Johnson Minvielle, members of the New Iberia Chapter DAR.
Elijah Mark Lipari is the son of Mark and Cynthia Lipari and a junior at St. Thomas More High School. His revolutionary ancestors were Joaquin de Ortega Y Priedo, who was guardian of the Royal Artillery at Fort Pensacola, and Philippe Fontenot, who served with the Opelousas militia. He was sponsored by his mother, a pending member of the Galvez Chapter DAR.
Elise Claire Lipari is the daughter of Mark and Cynthia Lipari and a senior at St. Thomas More High School. Her revolutionary ancestors were Joaquin de Ortega Y Priedo, who was guardian of the Royal Artillery at Fort Pensacola, and Philippe Fontenot, who served with the Opelousas militia. She was sponsored by her mother, a pending member of the Galvez Chapter DAR.
Catherine Frances Richard is the daughter of Lee and Jodi Richard and a senior at Stratford High School in Houston, Texas. Her revolutionary ancestor is Athanese Trahan, who was a member of the Attakapas militia. She was sponsored by her grandmother, Lynda Cart, who is a member of the Acadia Chapter DAR.
Elise Claire Saloom is the daughter of Russell and Laura Saloom and a senior at St. Joseph’s Academy in Baton Rouge. Her revolutionary ancestor was John Curtiss, who was a patriot with the Connecticut militia. She was sponsored by her father and her grandmother, Ruth Black Saloom, a past regent of the Galvez Chapter DAR.
James Russell Saloom is the son of Russell and Laura Saloom and a sophomore at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond. His revolutionary ancestor was John Curtiss, who was a patriot in Connecticut. He was sponsored by his father and his grandmother, Ruth Black Saloom, a past regent of the Galvez Chapter DAR.
Kate Ashton Stanford is the daughter of Geoff and Sheila Stanford and a senior at St. Joseph’s Academy in Baton Rouge. Her revolutionary ancestor was Col. James Roddye, of the North Carolina militia. She was sponsored by her cousins, Barbara de la Houssaye, a member of the Acadia Chapter DAR, and Beth Lippman Busbice, a member of the Galvez Chapter DAR.
Amelia Diane Summerhays is the daughter of Bob and Kim Summerhays and a junior at St. Thomas High School. Her revolutionary ancestor was Joseph Hurst, a member of the South Carolina militia. She was sponsored by her mother, a member of the Galvez Chapter DAR.
Cydney Louise Theard is the daughter of Clay and Carrie Theard and a junior at Lafayette High School. Her revolutionary ancestors were Pierre Doucet, who performed patriotic service for Louisiana, and John S. Demarest, who was a soldier in the Virginia militia. She was sponsored by her mother and her grandmothers, Louise Ganucheau and LaNien Theard, all members of the Galvez Chapter DAR.