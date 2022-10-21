The University of Louisiana at Lafayette and city of Lafayette are moving forward with plans to build a new performing arts center on Cajundome Boulevard at Congress Street.
The new performing arts center would replace the city-owned Heymann Performing Arts Center on College Road next to Ochsner Lafayette General, which would like the arts center property so it can further expand.
A tentative agreement between the two will be considered by the University of Louisiana System next week for the city to lease university-owned property for $1 a year, according to a news release from Lafayette Consolidated Government.
The state bond commission on Thursday approved a Priority 2 $1 million cash line of credit for the performing arts center, which is expected to cost $100-150 million.
A feasibility study conducted earlier this year concluded the university property is the best location for the new center.
