The Heymann Center, left, is located next to Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette, La.

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette and city of Lafayette are moving forward with plans to build a new performing arts center on Cajundome Boulevard at Congress Street.

The new performing arts center would replace the city-owned Heymann Performing Arts Center on College Road next to Ochsner Lafayette General, which would like the arts center property so it can further expand.

A tentative agreement between the two will be considered by the University of Louisiana System next week for the city to lease university-owned property for $1 a year, according to a news release from Lafayette Consolidated Government.

The state bond commission on Thursday approved a Priority 2 $1 million cash line of credit for the performing arts center, which is expected to cost $100-150 million.

A feasibility study conducted earlier this year concluded the university property is the best location for the new center.

