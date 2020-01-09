FRIDAY-SUNDAY
FROZEN JR. PRESENTED BY WONDERLAND PERFORMING ARTS: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Presented by the kids at Wonderland Performing Arts. Complete with a Disney dance party to kick off each show one hour prior to showtime and magical surprises throughout the show.
67TH ANNUAL MID-WINTER FAIR RODEO: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Mid-Winter Rodeo, 2330 Johnston St., Lafayette. Top livestock on hand to challenge some of the world's best rodeo athletes.
SATURDAY
HALO BUILDING FACADE CELEBRATION + RIBBON CUTTING: 5 p.m., The Ballet Académie, 113 Clinton St., Lafayette. Join Downtown Lafayette in celebration of the completion of a new facade improvement at the Halo Building. The improved facade features artwork by muralist Brett Chigoy.
"PERVIRGIN": 9 p.m., Cité des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette. New Orleans-based performer and comedian Nkechi Chibueze presents her one-woman show. $12.
MONDAY
LSU NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP WATCH PARTY: Noon, Rock 'n' Bowl, 905 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Tailgate until kick-off. Additional seating will be added to the dance floor. Five big screens will be tuned to the game. Drink and food specials.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "Close to Home — Alicia Faciane," through Jan. 11. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for ages 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: Vitus Shell's "'Bout it 'Bout it, The Political Power of Just Being," through May 2. Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m. Museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. lastateparks.com.
