ACA.naquinshow001.adv.jpg
Buy Now

If you're going to be dancing at Rock'n'Bowl de Lafayette on Monday night, just don't do it in front of the five giant TV screens. They'll be tuned to the LSU-Clemson championship game. There also will be an all-day tailgate party prior to kick-off.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD BOWIE

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

FROZEN JR. PRESENTED BY WONDERLAND PERFORMING ARTS: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Presented by the kids at Wonderland Performing Arts. Complete with a Disney dance party to kick off each show one hour prior to showtime and magical surprises throughout the show.

67TH ANNUAL MID-WINTER FAIR RODEO: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Mid-Winter Rodeo, 2330 Johnston St., Lafayette. Top livestock on hand to challenge some of the world's best rodeo athletes.

SATURDAY

HALO BUILDING FACADE CELEBRATION + RIBBON CUTTING: 5 p.m., The Ballet Académie, 113 Clinton St., Lafayette. Join Downtown Lafayette in celebration of the completion of a new facade improvement at the Halo Building. The improved facade features artwork by muralist Brett Chigoy.

"PERVIRGIN": 9 p.m., Cité des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette. New Orleans-based performer and comedian Nkechi Chibueze presents her one-woman show. $12.

MONDAY

LSU NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP WATCH PARTY: Noon, Rock 'n' Bowl, 905 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Tailgate until kick-off. Additional seating will be added to the dance floor. Five big screens will be tuned to the game. Drink and food specials.

ONGOING

ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "Close to Home — Alicia Faciane," through Jan. 11. acadianacenterforthearts.org.

CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for ages 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.

HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: Vitus Shell's "'Bout it 'Bout it, The Political Power of Just Being," through May 2. Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. hilliardmuseum.org.

HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.

LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.

LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.

ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m. Museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. lastateparks.com.

Compiled by Marchaund Jones

View comments