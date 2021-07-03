The past 100 years has seen the rise of the technological age, protests for civil rights, and many changes in everyday life. Mazel Kesel, who just turned 100, is one of the few people who can say they witnessed many of those changes.
Kesel lives a quiet life at Camelot of Broussard, an assisted senior living home, but on Friday, Kesel celebrated with a bang as family, friends and other residents of Camelot came together to celebrate her 100th birthday. Last year for Kesel's 99th birthday, family and friends were not allowed to celebrate alongside Kesel due to COVID-19 restrictions. Instead, they held a small car parade.
"She's probably one of the nicest people you'll ever meet," Monica Leblanc, a family friend, said.
While Kesel is a woman of few words, her family and close friends describe her as a poised, knowledgeable woman. Kesel grew up in Broussard her whole life and only moved to Lafayette during her marriage. She used to work at South Central Bell, a telephone company, as an information operator and she has two children, four grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
"She's 100; it's a milestone for sure," Jimmy Kesel, Mazel's son, said.
Never in her "wildest dreams" did Kesel think she would reach 100, but along the way she said she has accomplished all of her goals.
Residents of Camelot said she is a beautiful woman, and that even her mind is "as sharp as a tack," Mary Lynne Perrett said.
When asked is there a secret to life, Kesel simply responded, "No, nothing special."
Her family just wishes her good health and hopefully many more years to come.