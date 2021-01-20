Gil Zaunbrecher is the principle architect and designer at Zaunbrecher Design, and husband to last week’s subject, Tanya Zaunbrecher. He is the king to her queen, literally this year, for the Krewe of Carnival en Rio. They met at university where he used jokes (like his last answer) to make her notice him. It worked — eventually.
Gil is creative and fun-loving as is made obvious by his answers; he’s the kind of guy who makes you smile anytime you see him. And, yes, dude has designed some cool stuff.
What was your first job? Working on my parents' rice and cattle farm
Describe a typical day in your life. Alarm rings at 5:30 a.m.; snooze until 7 a.m.; curse myself for not waking up at 5:30; shit show until kids are dropped off. Then 8 a.m. coffee at the office followed by meetings, emails, design, ect. Gym at noon; Carpe Diem for tea at 2. Pick up the kids followed by another round of shit show juggling school activities, dinner, baths and bed. Oh, and LaFonda’s every Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
What advice would you give the younger you? I would give myself no advice. Doc specifically told Marty to not speak with anyone while time traveling in "Back to the Future."
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? No one event shaped my life. It’s all the small events that that got me to where I am today.
What values do you live by? Have Fun! As long as I am having fun I will have passion, stay optimistic and keep positive.
What do you most appreciate? Good Cheese Curds! I really love a good Curd! And my family, they are pretty awesome as well.
What is your favorite journey? I have no clue? But my favorite Journey song is “Don’t stop Believin'.” Good words to live by as well.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? Watching a movie on my couch. It doesn’t happen often.
What living figure most inspires you? At this point in my life it would be Ashley Longshore. She is completely unapologetic and is successful because of it.
What was the best advice you were ever given? Every day it gets a little easier, and every day you will be a little bit stronger.
What book would you tell everyone to read? David Sedaris' "Me Talk Pretty One Day." But don’t read it, listen to the audio book. Trust me on this one.
What is the best thing about where you live? Festival international.
How do you "let the good times roll"? It's Mardi Gras year-round in our house. We start prepping and partying from Ash Wednesday to Mardi Gras.
What did you want to be when you grew up? I never aspired to grow up. I did always want to own a beach chair service.
What is your motto? Be yourself. No one can duplicate it.
How would you like to be remembered? Dude designed some cool stuff.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? Rarely happens. I make a decision and stand by it. If it was the right decision, I pat myself on the back. I it was the wrong decision, I learn from it and move on.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? My big ole hair, creativity, and marching to my own drum.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? Unfortunately lots of curse words. All of them.
What is your favorite word? humuhumunukunukuapua'a. I love that damn word.
What do you collect? Art
What food could you live on for a month? Tacos. I once won a bet that I could not eat tacos at every meal for a week. I would wager a month, as well.
What would you change about yourself? Absolutely nothing. I change as I need so as of now my system is fully updated.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Cosmo Kramer
Describe yourself in five words. He is small but Mighty
What is your idea of happiness? I’m living it.
What is your favorite movie? "Gummo"
What music defines who you are? Music can’t define me but Nelly’s song "Hot in Herre" can describe me.
Who is your style icon? Gordon Ramsey. I’m a T-shirt and jeans guy.
What do you most regret? Answering these hard-ass questions.
What question do you wish I'd asked? I wish you would have asked me if I had a black truck.
What would the answer be? No.