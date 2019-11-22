Spiny the dinosaur found his way back to a 4-year-old Franklin boy this week with a little help from a hospitable Henderson business.
Karter Perry's toy Spinosaurus made a sneaky escape last weekend during a parents-only trip to New York City. Mom and Dad had taken Spiny along, with Karter's blessing of course, to snap photos of the tiny dinosaur exploring the big city.
Majken Perry was eager to share the pictures with her son upon returning home Sunday when she realized the toy dinosaur was missing.
His last known location? An airport in Newark, New Jersey.
"We told Karter when we got back that Spiny was missing," Perry said. "We showed him the photos from New York and told him Spiny was having an adventure. The story became he jumped out of my bag to stay in New York."
Karter, who wants to be a paleontologist when he grows up, has dozens of toy dinosaurs but is particularly attached to Spiny.
Perry was filled with guilt that she'd somehow returned home with only photos of her son's favorite dinosaur, and she couldn't even remember where they'd gotten him.
When she asked her son where the Spinosaurus came from, Karter told her "the place with the go-karts."
Perry remembered. They'd gotten Spiny about six months earlier while visiting the Prehistoric Park and Cajun Fast Track near Cajun Palms RV Resort in Henderson.
She sent a Facebook message to Cajun Fast Track that night explaining her predicament. She also included pictures of Spiny in NYC with the hopes that the staff could find the right dinosaur toy.
"My son is absolutely beside himself," Perry wrote. "Is there a way I could purchase another Spinosaurus from you and have it mailed as if his original is returning from its adventure? My son believes that the dino jumped off (of) the plane and got lost in NYC."
The company's response was simply magical.
"We are so sorry that your son's dinosaur managed to escape while on a trip to NYC," the Facebook message said. "When he showed up here, we did not know who he belonged to because he was so excited about seeing all of the big city, he totally forgot the address of his favorite little boy. I am happy to inform your son that his Spinosaurus arrived safely and even brought back two friends that he found along the way."
Windy Maitreme, who handles marketing and bookkeeping for the Prehistoric Park, Cajun Fast Track and Cajun Palms, was the first to see Perry's Facebook message to the company.
Maitreme thought of her own 5-year-old son and immediately got to work.
"I wanted Karter to know that his dinosaur wasn't lost and alone and scared and that he was having fun and on his way home," she said.
Maitreme reached out to Montana Myrick, the general manager of Cajun Fast Track, to find a Spinosaurus that matched the one in the NYC photos.
Myrick could only find a Spinosaurus in a different color among the arcade prizes at Cajun Fast Track. Luckily, she tracked down a matching toy at the Prehistoric Park next door.
Myrick wrote the initial message back to Perry about Spiny's whereabouts.
"I just wanted to do something nice for a little boy and his mom," Myrick said. "It's heartwarming to know that such a little thing can make someone so happy."
Maitreme took over from that first message and sent Perry updates and photos each day of what Spiny and his new friends had been up to since leaving New York City.
The dinosaurs hitched a ride with a Christmas tree farmer and rode on the DinoTransit bus. They stopped at the beach and shared a bowl of gumbo. They even visited the big dinosaurs at the Prehistoric Park.
"Since his mom had sent us so many different photos of the dinosaur enjoying New York, we decided to send her pictures of him having fun on his way home so he wouldn't worry," Maitreme said.
Perry held off showing her son any of the pictures of Spiny in transit just in case something happened to delay the beloved dinosaur's return.
The package arrived at their Franklin home Wednesday afternoon
Karter's emotions ranged from stunned to overjoyed as his mom showed him pictures and read through messages detailing how Spiny found his way back home.
Finally, it was time to open the package.
"Can you open this? Really carefully?" Karter said as he handed his dad the box. "It might jump out. It might jump out!"
Inside, Karter found a handwritten note from Spiny, tickets from the DinoTransit line, a dinosaur egg and a gift card to Cajun Fast Track. He also found Spiny's friends, which he quickly identified as a Stegosaurus and another Spinosaurus.
And there, tucked carefully beneath it all, was Spiny himself.
"He kept saying 'I knew Spiny was going to come back,' " Perry said. "He was so excited that Spiny had two friends that came home with him."
Karter named Spiny's new friends Charlie and Marley. The four have been inseparable since.
Perry shared her gratitude to the staff at Cajun Fast Track in a heartfelt Facebook post Wednesday night that has been shared more than 1,000 times.
"That's definitely been overwhelming and unexpected," Maitreme said. "I don't feel like I've really gone above and beyond. I just did what someone else would do in my situation, and I just had fun with it."
Although Maitreme and Myrick said customer service is a top priority where they work, both said it was something they would have done no matter what.
"This was something so easy to do," Myrick said. "I'm surprised it's turned into such a big deal because this should a completely normal thing — helping a mom out and making a child's day."
Spiny might take another big adventure one day, but for now, he's happy to be back home.