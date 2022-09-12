A couple years ago, while driving past El Paso restaurant on his way home, Luis Mora heard music playing. He stopped, followed the music and found a mariachi band.
“What time do you all finish here?” Mora asked.
Nine, they told him.
“What ‘cha doing after?” Mora said. “Why don’t you come to my house?”
He had a lot of family over at his house. He lined them up and told them to come outside.
“All the Latinos that were listening to them, they also came here to listen,” Mora said.
Mora, 84, has been bringing home Latin music for years. He started the ACLA — Asociación Cultural Latino Acadiana — in 2000 and the Latin Music Festival in 2002.
After a two-year hiatus, Asociación Cultural Latino-Acadiana, ACLA, and Festival International de Louisiane will bring back the music festival Oct. 1 at Parc International. The event celebrates Latino culture. Attendees can experience the culture through authentic food, music, art vendors, children’s activities and more.
Mora started Asociación Cultural Latino Acadiana because he is passionate about preserving Hispanic and Latino culture and helping these communities.
Mora, originally from Colombia, learned English in Vermont and started his education in Florida at Miami Dade College. In 1964, his father sent him to study architecture at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where he had visited his brother’s friends before, because he wanted him to focus on his education.
At the time, UL had around 700 Latinos from Central America, Venezuela and Colombia, according to Mora. The Latino population has grown rapidly and is still growing.
Lafayette was different then. You could walk into a restaurant and pay with blank checks, according to Mora. The oil industry was booming.
“This is a great place to live but still has changed a lot,” Mora said. “We have grown a lot.”
After graduating, Mora worked for Starline on storefront skyscrapers, Lee Packard on metal buildings, then worked for an engineering company that went out of business. He also met and married his wife in Lafayette.
“Through sheer luck” Mora landed at Exxon, where he worked for 35 years.
“I was very lucky because the whole field was growing and they had a lot of opportunity,” Mora said.
After Mora retired from Exxon, he was invited to join the board of Festival International. There Mora recalls meeting a lawyer who had recently found out he had Spanish roots. However, the lawyer grew up thinking he was French his whole life.
“I feel sad [for him],” Mora said. “He had lost not only the language but he had lost most of the Spanish culture.”
This conversation, along with his work on the board of directors of Festival International, led Mora to start the Latin Music Festival. The festival started out as a volunteer-run event to help fundraise for ACLA. Eventually the city recognized the festival, and in 2019, they began to work in collaboration with Festival International, which helped with planning.
“It takes time, dedication and many volunteers in the beginning,” said Jasmine Carrizal, former ACLA president and current volunteer. “All the years Luis has spent trying and making it grow, that now it is part of the city. Through his persistence and his belief in everything needing to continue. To continue being able to include the culture through a beautiful form via dances and food and now they are sponsors.”
Mora specifically picked the date for the festival — the first Saturday in October — to fall during Hispanic Heritage Month, which starts Sept. 15 and ends Oct. 15. Sept. 15 is an important date because it marks independence day for some Latin American countries.
The festival was canceled the past two years because of COVID. One year, it rained seven times. In the past they have had young and old performers. Some of the performers included a 7-year-old dancer and a young Cuban singer.
“If you’re brave enough, we’ll let you try,” Mora said.
In addition to hosting the Latin Music Festival, ACLA does community work such as volunteering with Second Harvest, organizing trips to the consulate in New Orleans, working with the Lafayette Parish School System and their Spanish immersion programs and informing the community about the COVID vaccine.
“He's always trying to do things for the Hispanic community and trying to put the Hispanic community [on] the radar and to underline the heritage that sometimes people don't realize, “ ACLA volunteer and former board member Vanessa Paredes said.
When forming ACLA, Mora gathered professionals from various backgrounds, including teachers, architects and real estate people to be on the board of associates.
Carrizal, a former teacher and former ACLA board member and president, met Mora at church through mutual friends. She has worked with him through many events and despite the stress of planning, she said he never raised his voice. He is humble, patient and never thinks twice before helping out, she said.
Paredes volunteers with ACLA now but was involved with ACLA professionally for nine years. She helped raise money, worked on many campaigns and contributed to the efforts of ACLA to educate the community. Mora started a food drive during COVID, she adds.
Mora has long been a proponent of Lafayette's Spanish immersion program. Although he thinks it’s important to learn the language, he was not able to maintain it with his kids. Out of his three kids, only one learned Spanish. He blames geography.
“What we didn’t want that they lose that language or their culture and all that,” Mora said. “You should be comfortable on both sides. Because I made that mistake in mine.”