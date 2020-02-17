On Feb. 8, Festival International hosted the inaugural Carnaval du Festival. Organizers unveiled the 2020 lineup, pin, and poster to the public for the first time during Artwalk.
The official visual artist, Tommy Hughes, was there with the original artwork and there were pins, posters and custom-designed skateboards for sale. There was also live music by Haitian band, Lakou Mazik later in the night. Limited-edition signed and numbered posters sold out and the limited-edition custom skateboards nearly sold out.