A Lafayette artist is inviting you to participate in a Zoom call quite unlike any you've experienced before.
It's actually not a live, online meeting. It's an interactive art exhibition that showcases personal pandemic stories through the familiar platform of an online meeting space.
The exhibit, Zoomface2020, features artistic images of meeting participants not unlike those you might see in a real Zoom call — complete with the choppy displays and blurred backgrounds that come with technology. Behind each face is an audio recording of a personal story about the pandemic, complete with the microphone interference and background barks familiar to anyone who has relied on online meeting spaces during the pandemic. One participant square is black with the word "Connecting..." Those three dots appear and disappear forever on the website, never connecting to the final person. The meeting's end button redirects you to the portfolio of Lafayette artist Peter Klubek.
"As you interact with the faces, you'll notice that no two experiences are the same," Klubek said. "Yet you also see that we've all kind of been through this together."
Klubek, 44, was inspired to create Zoomface2020 a few months into the pandemic.
His art has long explored communication and information through the lens of everyday faces, and the sudden surge in video calls and meetings during the pandemic offered Klubek a fresh perspective for his work.
"I have painted images of people's faces for a while — not necessarily portraits, but images from selfies or book jackets, things like that," Klubek said. "I've always played with faces as an art concept. The pandemic and the Zoom experience gave me another source to look at faces and experience faces."
Each participant, whose real names were not used in the project, was asked the same three questions:
- How did you first hear about the COVID-19 pandemic?
- When did the COVID-19 pandemic become real to you?
- How has your life changed since the COVID-19 pandemic began?
Many participants said they learned about the pandemic through social media or news coverage and realized its significance once their workplace or school shut down in mid-March.
The final question is where responses varied the most.
"This has made me really miss a lot of people," one woman said. "I was like, 'Oh, I can always go home' or 'I'll get to visit home. I'll get to visit these people. Oh, they'll be there.' But throughout this year, I did lose a lot of people. Just knowing that things can get worse so quickly really affected me, which actually made me appreciate people more and get to know people more and how in a short time you can actually try to build up connections and try more to maintain relationships with people because we really do take connections that we have, especially closer ones, for granted. A lot of losses ground you."
"It has really affected how I trust people, even close friends," one man said. "There's just such a diversity of how people have responded to this in what I feel like are safe ways. I think probably the biggest way it's affected me is it's really degraded just my general trust I have in friends and in family and just in general strangers."
Klubek initially pitched the idea for a 2021 ArtSpark grant through the Acadiana Center for the Arts and Lafayette Economic Development Authority. Although his project wasn't selected through that program, Klubek did receive a $900 artist relief grant later that year that he used for the project.
Klubek is an Illinois native who moved to Baton Rouge in 2011 to work as a librarian for a community college. In 2020, he moved to Lafayette after accepting a librarian position at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
His art has been exhibited internationally, and he has pieces in the permanent collections at UL's Hilliard Art Museum and the Brooklyn Art Library in New York.
Zoomface2020 launched in December 2021 and will continue through December of this year.
"People have responded very positively," Klubek said. "A lot of people need time to talk after the things they've experienced, and this is a way to unite people."
Check out the exhibit at zoomface2020.com.