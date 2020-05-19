Social media hashtags constantly reminded Louisianans to #stayhome during the state's stay-at-home coronavirus quarantine, but what we really needed was a hashtag that that asked #whatareyoucookingathome.
Though Louisiana lifted its stay-at-home order on May 15 to begin Phase 1 of its reopening, many of its residents are still opting to cook at home, at least for now.
So, #whatareyoucookingathome? Bid-on-equipment.com has answered that question by compiling the most popular quarantine recipes in every state, finding that banana bread recipes topped the list.
"More than 300 million Americans stayed at home under shelter-in-place orders due to COVID-19 throughout the month of April," the website said. "In order to find out where — and what — America was cooking up at home while under quarantine, we analyzed Google searches in all 50 states to find the most popular recipes."
But what about dinner? The website also has compiled what it calls a list of the second most popular recipes, resulting in a competition between two popular basic favorite dishes.
So, what was cooking in Louisiana? Follow this link to find out:
bid-on-equipment.com/post/most-popular-quarantine-recipes-in-every-state-bid-on-equipment